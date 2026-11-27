(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told parliament on Thursday that Ethiopia will not invade Eritrea to reach the Red Sea, but warned that “the damage will fall on Eritrea” if Asmara keeps arming his government’s enemies.

Abiy was answering a question from Gashaw Dagnew, a member of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, who said the Eritrean government had taken a destructive position toward Ethiopia since its founding and asked how long Ethiopia would tolerate it, BBC Amharic reported.

“We want two things from Eritrea,” Abiy said, according to DW Amharic and BBC Amharic. The first, he said, is that Asmara stop arming Ethiopia’s enemies, stop serving as a supply route for them and stop cooperating with them. The second is that it work with Ethiopia on joint development, for which he said Ethiopia would bring the ideas, the money and the labor. “But if Shabia is a force that keeps wading in an error it cannot correct, the damage will fall on Eritrea,” he said, using the old name of Eritrea’s ruling front.

On the Red Sea, Abiy said people claim Ethiopia will invade for sea access. “We will not invade. There is no need for invasion, we want it peacefully, through talks,” he said. He named Jordan, Iraq and Poland as countries that reached the sea by agreement, and said a region where Ethiopia is closed off “on land and in the sky” cannot be at peace. He said Eritrea could not tell Ethiopia not to use an area where, he claimed, it had not built one kilometer of asphalt in 30 years.

He also warned that “nobody, small or big, can come to Ethiopia’s border, invade Ethiopia and go back with honor.” If there is war, he said, “there is no doubt Ethiopia will win,” even if more than one force joins against it. Members of parliament applauded, BBC Amharic reported.

Abiy repeated the federal government’s claim that Tigray People’s Liberation Front leaders who went back to war with the federal government in September had crossed into Eritrea, taking more than 800 vehicles with them. Later in the session, Abiy said TPLF leaders had not been allowed to enter Asmara, according to BBC Amharic’s live page. Eritrea and TPLF leaders have earlier denied to AFP that Tigrayan forces crossed into Eritrea, BBC Amharic noted. Abiy also said foreign drone operators had been inside Tigray during the war and that some had been captured, Wazema Radio reported, without naming their nationality. Mereja Media could not verify either claim.

DW Amharic noted that Abiy gave no direct account of the fighting near Badme, where residents told DW that infantry clashes went on through Wednesday night and into Thursday. Mereja Media reported on Wednesday’s fighting between Sheraro and Badme.

On the same day, Eritrea’s foreign ministry published a long statement, which did not mention the speech, accusing Abiy’s Prosperity Party of using “maritime diplomacy” to hide what it called irredentist ambitions. The statement said Eritrea “has never opposed mutually beneficial commercial utilization of its ports, provided such arrangements are founded on respect for Eritrean sovereignty,” but that it “will not surrender an inch of its territory or maritime domain.” It cited a Nov. 13 speech in which it said Field Marshal Berhanu Jula claimed Adulis and other places for Tigray. Egypt and Sudan rejected sea access for states without a coast earlier this week, and Mereja Media has explained why Assab matters to Ethiopia.

Sources