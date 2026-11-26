(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Ethiopia’s anti-corruption commission has named immigration, customs, police stations, courts and land allocation among the sectors most exposed to graft, along with border corridors from Moyale to Metema.

The Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission set out the list at a news conference marking the 23rd International Anti-Corruption Day, Addis Maleda reported, according to Borkena. The Horn Frequency also reported the commission’s statement. Ethiopia is marking the day from Nov 10 to Dec 9 under the theme of exposing hidden networks and breaking the chain of corruption.

The commission named vital events registration, immigration, mining, real estate, construction, land allocation, checkpoints, customs, police stations and courts as places where corruption often happens. It said corrupt networks start at the kebele level and erode public trust.

It linked human trafficking and smuggling to bribery in kebele offices, vital events offices, immigration, border security, traffic police, police stations and courts. The abuses it listed include forged birth certificates, identity cards and passports issued for bribes, help for smugglers moving migrants across borders, and case files destroyed, witnesses intimidated or bail wrongly granted for detained suspects.

On money laundering, the commission said importers and exporters work together on over-invoicing and under-invoicing to keep foreign currency abroad, and that money transfer operators collude with bank staff to bend foreign exchange allocation. It said these schemes drain billions of dollars a year from reserves needed for fuel and medicine, and push up housing costs.

The commission singled out major corridors and checkpoints as especially vulnerable to contraband and graft: the Modjo dry port, Togo Wuchale, Moyale, Metema, Jigjiga and Galafi. It also said gold and gemstones are crossing borders illegally instead of going to the National Bank.

Several of those crossings are in conflict zones that Mereja Media has covered in recent weeks. Fighting in Moyale has driven tens of thousands of people into Kenya, and residents near Metema on the Sudan border have fled amid military pressure. The commission’s account did not say how many cases it is pursuing in any of these places.

Sources