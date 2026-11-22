Metema and Gallabat sit on the Ethiopia and Sudan border, west of Gondar (Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Residents of Addis Alem in Metema woreda, near Ethiopia’s border with Sudan, say they are leaving their homes over alleged military pressure and talk of an RSF camp, which a local official plays down.

Displaced residents of the small town in West Gondar zone told Addis Standard, in an analysis the outlet published on Friday, that people were leaving because of growing fears of armed confrontation, what they described as military pressure to evacuate the area and rumors that Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were present nearby. They spoke of closed homes and widespread departures. A senior local administrator gave the outlet a very different picture, saying only a relatively “small number of people” had left and that there had been no new incident and no confirmed arrival of foreign forces.

On X, Amharic language accounts that follow the Amhara war went much further. One account, @TeferiFe, wrote on Friday that Amhara farmers were being pushed off their homes and farmland in Addis Alem kebele, in Delelo village 6 and around the Guang river, so that a second RSF military camp could be built there. Another account, @Freedom44225, made the same claim in a long post and said heavy weapons were being moved from Gondar toward Metema. Neither account offered documents, photographs of a camp or named witnesses, and Mereja Media could not verify the claims. The federal government has not responded to them in public.

The Africa and Middle East open source account @AfriMEOSINT wrote late on Friday that the RSF appeared to be setting up more camps and widening its presence on the Ethiopian side of the border, particularly around Metema, as it prepared for a push back into Sudan. It did not publish coordinates or imagery with that post, and the claim has not been confirmed by any government or by the United Nations. Cameron Hudson, a former United States official who writes on Sudan, wrote on Saturday that local fighting in Amhara between the army and Fano forces was heating up near the Sudanese border, “creating yet another way for the conflicts in Sudan and Ethiopia to merge, no longer just through Tigray.”

Metema is the main crossing between Ethiopia and Sudan on the road from Gondar, and its twin town on the Sudanese side is Gallabat. Fano forces have been active in the area for months. Earlier this month the movement said it overran a government post at Dil Ber in Metema, and on Thursday Fano forces and accounts backing the government traded rival claims of defections in Gondar. AfriMEOSINT said earlier this month that RSF fighters and supplies had reached Metema, a claim no government has confirmed. Readers new to the conflict can find background in our explainer, What is Fano?

For the people of Addis Alem, the question is simpler than any of these claims. They want to know whether they can go back to their farms before the harvest is lost. Mereja Media found no statement from the Ethiopian army, the West Gondar zone administration or the Amhara regional government on the displacement by Saturday night.

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