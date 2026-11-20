ACLED’s map of political violence events involving Fano forces in Amhara in October, in a file map (Source: ACLED)

Fano forces say a senior army general’s bodyguards deserted to them near Bahir Dar, while an account backing the government says 23 Fano fighters surrendered in Quara and others laid down arms in Metema.

The public relations office of the movement’s Gondar command, the Belay Zeleke 3rd Command, said in an Amharic statement shared on X on Thursday that commandos from the VIP protection unit of Gen. Mohammed Tessema, whom it described as commander of the army’s Eastern Command, had joined its Tana Gelawdewos division. It said the men had been stationed in Hamusit, in the Dera district of South Gondar zone, which an earlier post on the same account placed right under the nose of Bahir Dar, the regional capital, and named two of them as Mekuria, the leader of the VIP company, and Bayelign, the company’s operations leader.

The same statement said four more soldiers, from a heavy machine gun crew of the 116th Division of the army’s 503rd Corps based in Shawra town in Alefa district of Central Gondar, had defected to another of its divisions. It listed six names in all, and said the men brought six Kalashnikov rifles and 240 rounds of ammunition with them. An earlier post by the account that shared the statement, @Geteriew1, spoke only of the two bodyguards, two rifles and 120 rounds. Ethio Segenet Media, a U.S. based outlet with more than 180,000 followers on X, repeated the claim and attributed it to the command, and a separate post citing the movement’s Shewa command said five government soldiers had joined Fano forces there. Mereja Media could not verify any of the names, and found no comment from the army or the Amhara regional government by Thursday evening.

Accounts that support the government told a different story the same day. Habtish Gurmu, an X account whose profile labels it parody and names the Prosperity Party, posted that 23 members of the movement had surrendered to the government in Quara, near the Sudan border, and that fighters operating in the Shinfa area of Metema district “have laid down their arms and accepted the government’s call for peace.” A day earlier the same account said six fighters in South Gondar had surrendered to the army and “confirmed that they were to be forced to go to Sudan to fight RSF.” The posts, which carried photographs of groups of armed men, said the fighters no longer wanted to be part of “Tsimdo,” a Tigrinya word for alliance. Mereja Media could not establish where or when the photographs were taken, and found no official statement on the surrenders.

Criticism of the movement is also being aired at home. NBC Ethiopia, a broadcaster in Addis Ababa, this week promoted an interview with Marshet Tsehayu, whom it presented as a former Fano leader, under a headline calling Fano a force against peace. A quote graphic from the interview shared on X carried his words that Fano is “a dangerous cancer” and a force against peace for the Amhara people.

The rival claims cut to the heart of how the movement presents itself. In written remarks to the UN envoy for the Horn of Africa, Guang Cong, after a phone call last week, Asres Mare, the movement’s head of public relations, described it as having brought previously dispersed Fano forces under a unified command, constitution and collective leadership, according to APAnews, while its chairman, Zemene Kassie, asked the UN to facilitate a credible peace process. On Tuesday, its Tewodros II Command said the 11th Division of its 102nd Corps had graduated more than 500 commandos after six months of training. DNE Africa, which reported that announcement, said the figures had not been independently verified, and Mereja Media has not verified them either.

Claims of desertion and surrender are among the hardest to check in the Amhara war, where both sides put out photographs of men with weapons and few journalists can reach the front. They come days after Fano forces said they overran a government post at Dil Ber near Metema, the same district where accounts backing the government now report surrenders, and after residents of Debre Werq told DW Amharic that more than 10 people were killed in fighting there. ACLED counted 130 political violence events in Amhara in October, more than double the number in September.

Sources