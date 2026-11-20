(Source: Saudi Civil Defense / @SaudiDCD)

Saudi Civil Defense said a Houthi “terrorist attack” hit one of the towers in Riyadh’s financial district on Thursday, causing material damage but no injuries.

The statement did not name the building. Three sources told Reuters a suspected Houthi missile struck the Public Investment Fund Tower and blew out windows across seven to eight floors, and Reuters said the photograph Civil Defense published showed that tower.

Witnesses later told AFP that the facade of the tower, the tallest building in the King Abdullah Financial District, was damaged across several floors, with windows blown out. One source who spoke to AFP asked not to be named, and two other sources confirmed the damage. Reuters said parts of the metal facade were bent, that entrances to the district were closed and people were being evacuated, and that ambulances and fire trucks were at the scene. The Public Investment Fund acknowledged a Reuters request for comment and was not quoted with a reply.

A person who asked not to be named told The National the blast was the loudest explosion he had heard since arriving in Riyadh in September, and that his home shook and the windows rattled. Another resident said the sound woke them at about 4:45 in the morning.

The first official Saudi description was more cautious. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on X that coalition forces had “dealt with” a Houthi missile threat launched toward Riyadh, and that an initial assessment showed debris had fallen and material damage was being surveyed. The Saudi Press Agency’s English account carried the same statement. He did not say the missile had been intercepted and did not name the tower. Later on Thursday, Civil Defense blamed the damage on the Houthis. In the statement it posted with its photograph, also reported by Arab News, Civil Defense said several floors of the tower and neighboring buildings were damaged and called the targeting of civilian objects a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. Mereja Media could not independently verify the cause of the damage or how extensive it was.

The Foreign Ministry condemned what it called continued Houthi attacks on civilian and economic facilities in Riyadh and said the kingdom had the “full and legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, protect its national assets, and safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents.”

Saudi Civil Defense said it issued an early warning of potential danger in Riyadh before dawn on Thursday and, minutes later, that the danger had passed. It told people to avoid gathering and filming. Civil Defense issued new warnings for Riyadh and Al Kharj on Thursday evening Riyadh time and declared the danger passed about 11 minutes later. The Interior Ministry later said that filming, publishing or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes a person to legal liability. AFP journalists in the capital said they heard a powerful blast. Apart from the Civil Defense photograph, Mereja Media found no geolocated photographs of the damage on X. Accounts including @sabaeanwolf and @Politi_Sphere circulated daytime photographs of the intact tower, and other users, among them @22ali1051 and @AlMerzax7f0, posted videos they said showed explosions in Riyadh. Those posts were not geolocated, and Mereja Media could not verify the videos.

On Wednesday evening Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed on X that the group had targeted King Khalid International Airport and the financial center in Riyadh with a large number of cruise missiles, and that the hits were “precise and direct.” On Thursday evening Riyadh time Saree claimed four more operations, saying the group struck the financial center in Riyadh at dawn and again that evening, and that the hits were again “precise and direct” and caused major damage. He said it also targeted the Sadaf petrochemical company in Jubail, the Khamis Mushait air base and King Khalid International Airport. He presented the attacks as retaliation for Saudi strikes on Yemen, including what he said was an attack on civilians aboard a boat off the Ras al Ara coast. He did not name the tower and repeated a warning to investors to leave Saudi Arabia. Mereja Media could not verify the claims.

The coalition said on Wednesday that it had intercepted two cruise missiles headed for the Riyadh region. On Thursday it said air defenses had intercepted a cruise missile and four ballistic missiles launched toward the south, and that it had destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Dhamar that it said had been used in the attempted attack on Riyadh. Civil Defense also sounded alerts in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Najran, Wadi al Dawasir and As Sulayyil.

Reuters said it was the second time in less than two weeks that a Houthi attack damaged a landmark in the financial district, after a building of the state oil company Aramco was hit on 8 November. The Houthi run Saba news agency said Saudi aircraft struck Sanaa early Thursday, without giving further detail, an account Mereja Media could not verify.

Sources