The city of Taiz, in a 2013 file photograph (Source: Rod Waddington / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Fierce battles have resumed in Taiz, a correspondent says, and local officials accuse Houthi fighters of besieging mountain villages and blocking medicines, as the Saudi led coalition says it hit 60 military targets.

Al Jazeera’s Hadeel al-Yamani, reporting from Taiz on Wednesday, said fierce battles were under way between government forces and the Houthis, who also call themselves Ansar Allah. “Local authorities accuse the Houthi group of shelling civilians and residential neighbourhoods,” she said. “These villages in Jabal Sabr are under a complete siege. There are urgent appeals for safe corridors to be opened for civilians, and daily sniper attacks targeting civilians. People are being killed and injured, primarily children and women.” Mereja Media could not independently confirm the conditions in those villages or the casualties.

Taiz’s Public Health and Population Office said in a statement on Monday that Houthi checkpoints were imposing levies on civilians and confiscating shipments of medicines and medical supplies that lacked licences from Sanaa, the Houthi-held capital. The office called the move “a direct assault on pharmaceutical security and a violation of the human right to access medicine and medical treatment,” and asked the United Nations to intervene, saying supplies coming from Aden were being blocked and that the lives of thousands of patients were at risk. That account comes from the local authorities in Taiz and has not been independently verified.

The fighting is part of a wider campaign in which Houthi forces have been moving toward Aden, the temporary capital of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, after government aligned forces withdrew from Dhubab airport and from territory around the Bab el Mandeb strait in western Taiz, a pullback after which Saudi Arabia replaced the coalition commander. Fighting has also resumed in Tur al-Bahah in Lahij province, Al Jazeera reported.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on Wednesday morning that a “precision operation” on Tuesday had hit 60 Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Hodeidah, Amran and Saada, and had destroyed tunnels used as workshops and storage for ballistic missiles. The same operation is the one the Saudi Press Agency described on Tuesday evening, when Houthi health officials said Saudi raids on a sponge factory north of Hodeidah had killed at least 15 people and that a second strike had hit rescuers. The coalition has called its targets legitimate military sites. Its public statements have not mentioned the factory or the reported strike on rescuers, and Mereja Media still cannot verify either side’s account of that attack.

Sources