An administrator at Kharaz refugee camp in Lahij, Yemen, in a 2009 file photo (Source: UN Photo/Philip Behan)

The UN refugee agency said on Sunday it was gravely concerned by reports that clashes had reached Kharaz refugee camp in Yemen’s Lahij governorate, putting some 9,600 refugees at increased risk.

UNHCR said the worsening security had already forced hundreds of refugee families to flee fighting in Yemen, including “in and around” the camp, and that the clashes were limiting the agency’s ability to protect and help them. It called on all sides to respect “the civilian and humanitarian nature of Kharaz camp” and to allow safe passage for refugees leaving for other places. The camp, in Lahij west of Aden, has for decades sheltered refugees, most of them from Somalia and Ethiopia, according to UNHCR.

The warning came on the day forces fighting for Yemen’s Saudi backed government pulled back from the strait. The Southern Armed Forces said early Sunday they were redeploying from Dhubab airport and the Bab el Mandeb area to secure Aden, which Reuters called a major setback for the six week government counteroffensive. Government forces regrouped at Al Suqyah, south of Dhubab and about 150 kilometers west of Aden, Yemeni military sources told Reuters. An adviser to President Rashad al Alimi told Asharq Al Awsat it was a planned redeployment, not a withdrawal, and army spokesman Colonel Majid al Nuzaili said the move followed a new assessment of the battlefield.

Houthi media gave a different picture. A Houthi military source quoted by Al Masirah described a flanking move of more than 60 kilometers through the mountains from Kahbub toward Khor Omeira, on the coast road to Aden, and a senior Houthi source told Al Mayadeen that “tens of thousands” of Giants Brigades and Nation’s Shield fighters had been driven from the coastal strip. Four military sources in government forces and two government sources later told AFP that the Houthis had seized strategic positions in the Al Maqatirah district and large parts of Al Madaribah in Lahij, and were positioned at the Al Kharaz camp in Al Madaribah, about 60 kilometers from Aden. The AFP report did not say whether it meant the refugee camp. Mereja Media could not independently confirm who holds the camp.

At Khor Omeira, a Houthi missile hit a security checkpoint on Sunday, killing eight people and wounding 12, military and government sources told AFP. Local sources quoted by the Yemeni site Al Wefaq put the toll at seven dead and 17 wounded, most of them civilians, and South24 said southern fighters and civilian travelers were among the victims. Accounts on X citing local sources said many residents of Al Madaribah district were fleeing toward Aden; Mereja Media could not verify the scale.

On social media, Yemenis argued over what the pullback meant. “The withdrawal from Dhubab, Bab el Mandeb and Kahbub is complete, and the most dangerous battle has begun: the battle of the narrative,” wrote one Yemeni commentator, @Alshathli2, who accused Houthi accounts of spreading unproven claims that Saudi aircraft bombed the retreating troops. Another user backed the decision: “Millions of people live in Aden. Protecting them is the priority,” the user wrote, adding that Bab el Mandeb could be retaken later. Others mocked the word “redeployment.”

Also on Sunday, the Houthis freed 600 members of government forces, the International Committee of the Red Cross said, according to AFP. The Houthis called it the largest one sided release of the war. More than 340,000 Yemenis have been displaced by fighting since August, according to the International Organization for Migration, as cited by Al Jazeera, and Taiz remains under a Houthi siege.

Sources