West Kordofan, marked in red on a 2013 locator map of Sudan. The hatched area is a disputed territory (Source: Spesh531 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0)

The UN Human Rights Office says drone strikes killed more than 1,630 civilians in Sudan this year, nearly three quarters of the deaths it has verified, as the army advances in West Kordofan.

The office said that between January and October it had verified 2,230 civilian deaths in Sudan’s war, and that more than 1,630 of those people were killed in drone strikes, about 73 percent of the total. The real number is likely higher, it said. At least 1,390 civilians were killed from January to June, more than 80 percent of them in drone attacks, and a further 840 were killed from July to October, including nearly 520 in drone strikes. The Kordofan region accounted for more than two thirds of the documented civilian deaths, followed by Darfur.

The report, published this week, said markets, hospitals, schools, fuel supplies, water sources, displacement sites and civilian vehicles have all been hit, some of them more than once. It also documented 29 drone strikes that it attributed to the Rapid Support Forces against electricity facilities and fuel stations in 11 states between October 20 and November 4, attacks that caused power cuts and fuel shortages. A UN fact finding mission reported last month that the Sudanese Armed Forces had expanded their own drone fleet with foreign supplied systems and had carried out repeated attacks on hospitals, markets and other places where civilians were present.

Those findings land as the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, pushes deeper into West Kordofan. The conflict monitor ACLED said the army captured Al Khuway last week and had advanced to within about 60 kilometers of Al Nuhud, a major commercial centre still held by the Rapid Support Forces, by Tuesday. Ali Mahmoud Ali, ACLED’s Sudan analyst, said the army and allied groups have retaken more than 30 villages and towns in North and West Kordofan since the beginning of November, and that losses and defections among Rapid Support Forces commanders could leave the group open to further advances, possibly as far as Darfur. Mereja Media could not independently confirm the new front line.

On Tuesday the army and its allies were reported to have advanced in three districts of West Kordofan as Rapid Support Forces fighters withdrew, including in villages around Al Khuway and to the north and east of Al Nuhud and Abu Zabad. The army also said it had seized Al Saatat, north east of Abu Zabad, on Monday. Rights groups blamed an army air strike in the Abu Qalb area of Abu Zabad this week for up to 15 deaths, a toll Mereja Media could not verify, and a relief group said Rapid Support Forces fighters killed 10 people in En Nahud as the army closed in.

The war that began in April 2023 has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions. Both the army and the Rapid Support Forces have been accused by the United Nations of war crimes. The army’s advance also matters for Ethiopia: Sudan’s army has accused Ethiopia of letting the Rapid Support Forces use its territory, while a flight tracking account said Rapid Support Forces fighters had reached the Ethiopian border town of Metema, claims the authorities in Addis Ababa have not answered in public.

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