Clément Molin’s map of reported front lines around En Nahud and Abu Zabad, which have not been independently confirmed (Source: @clement_molin)

Rights groups in Sudan say a drone strike blamed on the army killed up to 15 civilians, four of them children, in a strike that hit a football field in Abu Qalb village in West Kordofan on Sunday.

Murtada Ahmed, the spokesman of the Kordofan Observatory, a local rights group, told Radio Dabanga that the strike directly hit a football field in Abu Qalb, in the Abu Zabad locality, killing four children, while other projectiles fell on homes, killing and wounding people, burning several houses and killing livestock. He said the air strikes also reached the town of Ghubeish on Sunday and a village near Abu Qalb. The observatory put the toll at 15 civilians, and a survivor gave AFP the same figure.

The counts differ. The Emergency Lawyers group said its preliminary monitoring showed 13 civilians, including women and children, were killed and several houses destroyed, and it called for an independent and transparent investigation and an immediate halt to air strikes on residential areas, Xinhua reported. The Founding Alliance known as Tasis, the political coalition led by the Rapid Support Forces, gave nine dead, including five women and a girl, according to a tally by the Shahid Evidence Platform, which also listed the other two counts. All three attributed the strike to the Sudanese army. Mereja Media found no comment from the army on Abu Qalb by Monday evening.

The strike came as the army and its allies push west after taking Al Khuwei, and as a local relief group accused RSF fighters of killing 10 civilians in En Nahud. A Sudanese military source told Xinhua that the army was advancing on several fronts toward En Nahud, West Kordofan’s second largest city, that RSF fighters had been seen pulling back toward the Darfur border, and that the army was striking RSF positions in En Nahud, Abu Zabad and Ghubeish.

On Monday the Sudanese journalist Ahmed al Balal al Tayeb posted a message he said came from Maj. Mutawakil Ali Wakil Abuja, spokesman of the Joint Force of armed movements fighting with the army, saying the forces had entered six villages in Abu Zabad locality, among them Al Duma, Al Zarqa and Umm al Qura. The French analyst Clément Molin, who maps the war, wrote that “it seems the SAF are currently aiming for Abu Zabad instead of En Nahud.” The pro army outlet Sudanese Echo posted videos it said showed residents of Al Saata cheering the army’s arrival. None of these claims could be independently confirmed.

Army supporters on X were jubilant. “While the Janjaweed and the Sudanese people wait for the armed forces to enter En Nahud, our heroes surprised them by entering Abu Zabad locality,” one wrote in Arabic. The Shahid Evidence Platform called for an inquiry by the UN Fact Finding Mission for Sudan and an arms embargo covering all of Sudan, writing: “A football pitch is not a military target.”

The Dar Hamar Emergency Room, the relief group behind the En Nahud report, has also accused RSF fighters of looting the big market in Ghubeish as their lines weakened, according to posts relaying its statement. The International Organization for Migration said over the weekend that about 750 people had fled Abu Zabad in a single day. The army has also reported shooting down RSF drones over West Kordofan this month.

Sources