Sudanese army soldiers, in a still from a Sudanese Echo video the outlet said was filmed in Al Khuwei, West Kordofan (Source: @SudaneseEcho)

A local relief group says Rapid Support Forces fighters killed 10 civilians in En Nahud, West Kordofan’s second largest city, as Sudan’s army and its allies close in after taking Al Khuwei.

The Dar Hamar Emergency Room, a volunteer relief group, said RSF fighters on motorcycles shot unarmed civilians in different neighborhoods of the city, also spelled Al Nuhud, since Thursday, while others looted shops, broke into homes and frightened residents. It said all communications, including Starlink satellite internet, had been cut, and it did not name the victims. The RSF, which has held En Nahud since May 2025, did not comment, and the Sudanese Alliance for Rights said it was deeply concerned by the reports.

The army and the allied Joint Force took Al Khuwei, one of the main towns of West Kordofan, on Friday, and the Joint Force said it had cleared eight more areas in Al Khuwei locality. Al Khuwei lies about 100 kilometers from En Nahud. A spokesman for the army’s special forces told the Sudanese paper Al Mohagig that troops were a few kilometers from the city, and posts on Sunday citing the Dar Hamar group said army warplanes and drones struck eight RSF positions in the north of the state, including En Nahud and areas to its west. RSF adviser Al Basha Tbaiq vowed to defeat the army in Kordofan and said the coming hours would bring good news for his side, according to Roya.

Residents of the newly taken areas described the months under RSF control in videos shared on X. “The RSF burned our hearts,” a woman in Al Khuwei told the Sudanese outlet Sudanese Echo, using a Sudanese phrase for deep grief, as crowds greeted the soldiers. Mereja Media could not independently verify the accounts.

The rush of news has also been deadly far from the front. Three people were killed and others wounded by stray bullets in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, during celebrations on Saturday evening after a rumor spread that En Nahud had been retaken, local sources told the Sudanese outlet Sudan Plus. The city had not fallen.

Civilians are also leaving. The International Organization for Migration said about 750 people fled the town of Abu Zabad on Saturday, most of them to Al Sunut, Al Salam and Lagawa, and described the situation there as “tense and volatile,” Anadolu reported. The Dar Hamar group urged Abu Zabad residents to stay in their homes, saying the army does not target civilians. Drones have also killed at least 15 civilians in West Kordofan in recent days, most of them in cars, trucks and a fuel market, including four people in a tuk tuk in Sarif Ankoush, the Sudanese site Darfur24 reported, without saying who launched them. The army said last week it shot down another RSF drone in West Kordofan.

“The Kordofan region is not a social stronghold for the RSF,” Sudanese analyst Mohamed Ali told Al Jazeera, predicting that the group would pull back to Darfur. Al Hadath’s correspondent reported on Sunday that a senior RSF figure who defected, Ahmed Ali Hasab al Rasoul, had commanded fronts in Kordofan and helped in the fall of El Fasher, a claim Mereja Media could not check. Away from the front, the RSF has stepped up drone attacks on power stations around Khartoum over the past month, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, leaving cities including Port Sudan with long blackouts, after earlier strikes cut power across Kassala State.

Sources