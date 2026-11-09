Map showing West Kurdufan state in Sudan, with the disputed Abyei area hatched, 2013. Map: Spesh531 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 [file photo]

Sudan’s army says its air defenses shot down a Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drone in West Kordofan on Sunday. AfriMEOSINT separately attributed the downing to a missile fired from an Akinci drone.

The army said the drone, a Chinese made FH-95, was brought down east of Wad Badana in West Kordofan state, according to the state news agency SUNA. AfriMEOSINT posted video it said showed the drone being hit.

AfriMEOSINT, an open source account that tracks military activity in Africa and the Middle East, attributed the downing to an EREN missile fired from an army Akinci drone. It also reported downings on November 5 and November 7, including an FH-95 near Ayal Bakhit on November 7. Mereja Media could not independently confirm the account’s details. SUNA’s report credits air defences, not a drone.

The RSF had not commented on the army’s claim.

Kordofan, in central Sudan, has become one of the main fronts of the war. The army and the RSF have both used drones there to hit troops, supply lines, fuel depots and power stations.

The war between the army and the RSF began in April 2023. Drones have pushed the fighting far from the front lines. Mereja Media reported on November 6 that RSF drones hit Damazin, cutting power and water, and on November 3 that drone strikes cut power across Kassala State. Sudan has also accused Ethiopia of letting drones that hit Sudan’s power grid be launched from its territory, as we reported on October 29.

Sources