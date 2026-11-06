(Source: @c_v_m_a_s)

Monitors say Rapid Support Forces drones struck Damazin, cutting power and water and killing a civilian woman, while a fact checker warned that some strike video circulating online is old.

Sudan Post (@sudan_post) reported in Arabic on Thursday that drone attacks on Damazin, the capital of Blue Nile State, cut electricity and water supplies, forced markets and shops to close early, and deepened a fuel shortage and rising prices. It said some families left the city for other states for fear of more attacks, and that a woman was killed and another person wounded when a civilian house was hit. Mereja Media treats that account as a claim from a Sudanese news page, not as independently confirmed casualty figures.

The Center for Victims of Military Airstrikes in Sudan (@c_v_m_a_s) issued a stronger English statement denouncing reported RSF drone attacks on Damazin between the night of 3 November and the early hours of 4 November 2026. Citing Radio Tamazuj, CVMAS said the attacks targeted residential neighborhoods and killed Ilham Ali Shikan, a mother of three, in Al Zuhur neighborhood. It said another drone crashed into a house in Al Muallimin neighborhood, injuring people inside, and that residents described a night of fear as air defense systems engaged the drones. Sudan Tribune, according to the same CVMAS note, reported successive waves of explosive drones aimed at military and civilian sites, with some intercepted. CVMAS said the attacks coincided with a power cut that authorities framed as a security precaution.

Misbar (@misbarfc), an Arabic fact checking project, separately labeled as misleading a video that social media accounts presented as a new Damazin strike. Misbar said reverse image and video checks showed the clip had been published since 9 March and that it documented an earlier RSF drone attack on Kosti in White Nile State, not the November Damazin fighting. The fact check matters because the real Damazin attacks and the recycled Kosti video were circulating in the same news cycle. Mereja Media includes Misbar’s warning so readers do not take every clip labeled “Damazin” at face value.

Clément Molin (@clement_molin), a conflict mapper, posted an overview map of Sudanese Armed Forces and RSF positions and wrote that RSF forces are advancing in the Blue Nile region toward Damazin. He also wrote that their forces are actively using Ethiopian territory to launch offensives. That Ethiopia launch claim is a background allegation already covered in earlier Mereja Media reporting on the border file; it is not independently confirmed here and is not the center of this Damazin story.

The Blue Nile fighting sits inside a wider war of attrition. Molin wrote that the army has regained ground in parts of Kordofan while the RSF presses elsewhere and both sides trade long range strikes on energy and rear areas. Damazin matters because it is the state capital and a gateway between Blue Nile, Sennar and the Ethiopian borderlands. Civilian deaths in Al Zuhur, if confirmed by more than one local monitor, would mark another night in which explosive drones reached residential blocks.

Mereja Media had not received an official Sudanese Armed Forces or RSF media reply on the Damazin civilian toll at the time of writing.

Sources