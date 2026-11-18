A road in Moyale, in a 2015 file photograph (Source: George Kaguangi / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Getachew Reda, an adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, has denied that Oromia and Somali regional forces are fighting each other in Moyale, while residents describe heavy weapons fire and burning homes.

Speaking in an interview with a local television station, Getachew said the two regional administrations had been working together to end the violence in the divided border town, Wazema Radio reported on Monday. He warned that the situation could get worse if it was not properly managed, and alleged that the Somalia based militant group al Shabaab had been trying to establish a foothold in the area. He gave no evidence for the al Shabaab claim.

His account is hard to square with what residents have described. Two residents told The Horn Frequency, a diaspora news service, that Monday’s fighting in Moyale was unlike anything in the previous three weeks, with Oromia and Somali regional security forces using heavy weapons. Shells repeatedly hit homes, they said, and the town saw large explosions and fires, though the number of dead and wounded was not yet known. DW Amharic also reported on Monday that residents said the heavy weapons fighting was continuing.

Accounts from both communities offered competing versions of what happened next. Somali Breaking News said on Tuesday afternoon that the federal government had announced a ceasefire after 28 days of fighting, and that an earlier preliminary agreement had collapsed when Oromo forces attacked as negotiators were leaving. Dirre Online posted a video it said showed federal troops entering Moyale under white flags, and said forces on the Oromo side fired on them. Mereja Media found no federal statement announcing a ceasefire by Tuesday evening and could not verify either account. Accounts that track the war reported relative calm on Tuesday, with only sporadic gunfire.

Across the border, the toll is visible. About 50,000 people have crossed into Kenya, according to figures cited by Wazema, and local authorities and aid groups there have struggled to help them. On Tuesday, Marsabit Senator Mohamed Chute asked Kenya’s Senate for a statement on the causes of the clashes between the Oromo and Somali communities and on what is being done to restore peace.

The dispute over Moyale, a commercial hub split between the Oromia and Somali regional administrations, has deep roots in arguments over boundaries and control of the town. In recent days the fighting has spread to other parts of the regional border, with residents reporting clashes in Mieso and Afdem. Mereja Media reported last week that heavy weapons fire over Moyale drove more people into Kenya and that Nairobi had pressed Ethiopia to calm the town.

Sources