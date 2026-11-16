A photograph shared with reports of the Afdem clashes; the exact location is not confirmed (Source: @SomaliBreakingN)

Fighting along the boundary between Ethiopia’s Oromia and Somali regions has flared near Mieso and in Afdem district, on the road and railway to Djibouti, with each community blaming the other region’s forces.

On Sunday, Somali accounts on X citing the Somali region broadcaster Waaruf TV said Oromia regional police forces had attacked Ruuqi village in Afdem district of Sitti zone, and that clashes were going on there. One account later wrote that pastoralist civilians had been killed and that there was heavy loss of life and property, but gave no names or figures. Mereja Media could not confirm those claims, and neither the Oromia nor the Somali regional government had commented on them by Sunday evening.

Six days earlier the blame ran the other way. On Monday, November 9, gunmen attacked the villages of Qiqiliftuu, Dirree Bal’oo and Waltaanee in Mieso district of Oromia, killing 10 people and wounding 12, residents and a local health official told BBC Afaan Oromoo. Dabbabaa Masfin, who runs the Waltaanee health center, said 22 people with gunshot wounds were brought in that day and 10 of them died before they reached the clinic, while many of the wounded were sent on to Adama Hospital. Residents said the attackers wore the uniforms of the Somali regional police, used heavy weapons and burned houses, and that families from Qiqiliftuu and Dirree Bal’oo had still not gone home. The BBC said it could not verify the account independently and could not reach the Mieso district administration or Somali regional officials.

A Mieso resident told the BBC that elders had brokered an agreement between the two sides in the past, and that people had lived, traded and visited each other since then. “This time they broke that agreement,” he said of the Somali forces. People on the Somali side tell a very different story, saying it is Oromia that is pushing into land they consider theirs, and one Amharic post on Sunday accused Oromo nationalists of sending troops to Mieso, which it called an Issa Somali town. One Somali account also reported clashes between Afar regional police and Somali residents in the Daymeed area, west of Sitti. None of these accounts could be checked.

Mieso and Afdem sit on the highway and railway that link Addis Ababa with the port of Djibouti, Ethiopia’s main outlet to the sea, which is why fighting there worries traders and travelers far beyond the two regions. “Mieso is a juncture town for both the Ethio Djibouti railroad and highway,” one user wrote, arguing that the fighting near Mieso and in Moyale is part of the same push for territory.

The Oromo Liberation Front accused the Somali region’s special police and armed groups operating in the name of Fano forces of trying to seize land along Oromia’s borders, in a statement reported by BBC Afaan Oromoo on November 7. In the south, fighting in and around Moyale has sent more than 50,000 people into Kenya, according to the UN refugee agency as cited by the BBC, and heavy weapons fire over Moyale drove more people across the border last week. On Saturday, at least eight Somali pastoralists were killed in an attack in Malkamari, in the Dawa zone, which local officials blamed on an armed Oromo militia. The tension has also spilled abroad, as Mereja Media reported when homes of Oromo residents were burned in Borama in Somaliland.

Sources