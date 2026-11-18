Danish Ambassador Sune Krogstrup, center, and U.S. Ambassador Ervin Massinga, right, at a meeting in Mekelle (Source: @UNEthiopia)

United Nations officials and ambassadors from eight countries, including U.S. Ambassador Ervin Massinga, began a two day visit to Mekelle on Tuesday to meet Tigray’s caretaker administration, elders and civil society.

The UN office in Ethiopia said the joint mission had come to engage with the new caretaker administration and “hear directly from communities, humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders” about the humanitarian and development situation in the region. The talks are expected to cover aid, people displaced by the war, the disarmament and reintegration of former fighters, and security.

The delegation was received at Alula Aba Nega airport by senior officials of the administration, among them Assefa Abraha, who heads administration and public services, Tedros Aragay, in charge of economic affairs and reconstruction, and Redai Hailafom, responsible for political affairs, Tigrai TV reported. Mekelle’s mayor, Shishay Amare, was also there, the state broadcaster Fana reported. Assefa told the visitors that the war had badly damaged government institutions and basic services and asked for international help to rebuild them, Tigrai TV reported. Danish Ambassador Sune Krogstrup, speaking for the group, said the visit was a chance to assess the situation on the ground and to identify where continued support is needed.

An account that follows Tigray politics, @absnowx, said Assefa also told the delegation that leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had taken more than 830 vehicles to Eritrea, disrupting the work of government. That claim did not appear in Tigrai TV’s summary of the meeting, and Mereja Media could not confirm it.

The visit drew sharply different reactions. Getachew Temare, a lawyer and human rights defender, welcomed the engagement but warned that it “must go beyond meetings with the newly established caretaker administration.” He said he was hearing concerns that opposition parties, respected elders and independent civil society were being pushed aside, and urged the diplomats to press Addis Ababa on the safe return of displaced Tigrayans and on dismantling the administration in Western Tigray. “Tigray does not merely need a functioning administration. It needs a legitimate political settlement,” he wrote.

Others were blunter. One user, replying to Getachew Reda, the prime minister’s adviser on East African affairs, wrote that envoys used to come to Mekelle under earlier leaders and offered “nothing of value” beyond a photo opportunity. Supporters of the federal government, by contrast, shared photographs of the delegation as proof of “the reality on the ground in Tigray.”

There were other small signs of that on Tuesday. Ethiopian Airlines resumed scheduled flights to Shire, The Horn Frequency and other outlets reported, nearly two months after it halted all service to Tigray on September 23. Flights to Mekelle restarted on October 11, and Aksum is expected to follow, with no date confirmed. Accounts that follow the region also reported that fuel had begun arriving in Mekelle again, with rationed sales due to start on Tuesday, after the administration promised deliveries from Djibouti last week.

The diplomats arrive as aid groups warn of worsening hunger. Refugees International said this month that malnutrition was already severe before the new fighting, and residents of Raya told DW Amharic that drought and war have left families without food. For background on how the 2022 peace deal collapsed, read What is the Pretoria agreement?

Sources