Delegates exchange documents at the signing of the Pretoria agreement on November 2, 2022, in a file photo (Source: @DIRCO_ZA)

The Pretoria agreement is the November 2022 deal that ended two years of war in Tigray between Ethiopia’s government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, and it broke down when fighting resumed this September.

Its full name is the Agreement for Lasting Peace through a Permanent Cessation of Hostilities. It was signed on November 2, 2022, at the offices of South Africa’s foreign ministry in Pretoria after more than a week of talks led by the African Union. Redwan Hussien signed for the federal government and Getachew Reda for the TPLF. The AU panel that brought them together was led by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, with former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former South African Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka.

The war it ended had begun in November 2020. Estimates of the dead run to the hundreds of thousands, most of them civilians who died from fighting, hunger and the lack of medicine during a long siege of the region. The deal came after federal and allied forces, including Eritrean troops, had pushed deep into Tigray.

In plain terms, the agreement had a few main parts. Both sides agreed to stop fighting for good. Tigrayan forces would disarm, starting with heavy weapons, and the federal army would take charge of Tigray’s borders and federal facilities. Banking, electricity, telephone service and flights would come back to the region, and aid would be allowed in. The TPLF would be removed from the government’s list of terrorist organizations, and an inclusive interim administration would run Tigray until elections. Disputed territory, which in practice means Western Tigray and Raya, was to be settled under the constitution, and displaced people were to go home. An AU team was set up to monitor how all of this was carried out.

The details were worked out ten days later in Nairobi, where Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, the army chief, and Tadesse Werede, the Tigrayan commander, signed a declaration on how disarmament and aid access would work. Eritrea was not a party to any of it, and the text did not name it.

A timeline built by Mereja Media shows how the deal held at first and then came apart. In early 2023, Tigrayan forces handed over heavy weapons, phone and bank services returned to Mekelle, and parliament lifted the terrorist label on the TPLF in March. Getachew Reda was named president of the interim administration that same month. The disputed areas were never settled, and hundreds of thousands of people displaced from Western Tigray stayed in camps. The TPLF itself split, and in April 2025 Tadesse Werede replaced Getachew, who later became an adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. In April this year, according to BBC Amharic, TPLF leaders pushed the interim administration aside and restored the administration that ran Tigray before the war.

After six months of standoff, fighting broke out again on September 23. The TPLF had joined the Amhara Fano National Movement and other armed groups in the Alliance for Survival three days earlier. Within ten days Tigrayan forces had left Mekelle, and on October 16 Prime Minister Abiy’s office announced that the war was over and set up a federal caretaker administration with five executives to run Tigray for six months, until a promised election. The federal army fought alongside the Tigray Peace Force, a Tigrayan armed group allied with the government.

Diplomats still point to Pretoria, and U.S. Ambassador Ervin Massinga urged a return to the agreement’s principles in October. But fighting has since moved to the Eritrean border. Field Marshal Birhanu, who signed the Nairobi declaration, said on Saturday that Eritrea had led the latest Tigrayan offensive, a claim Eritrea has rejected in the past. Residents of Sheraro told BBC Amharic this week of artillery, drones and families fleeing again, and G7 ministers have warned of a wider war.

The agreement remains the only signed framework for peace in Tigray, and the federal government, the TPLF and foreign governments still refer to it while fighting continues.

Sources