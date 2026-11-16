ThetiMapping’s map of reported front lines around Badme and Sheraro, which have not been independently confirmed (Source: @ThetiMapping)

Residents of villages near Sheraro in northwestern Tigray told BBC Amharic that Ethiopia’s army and Tigrayan forces fought with artillery and drones this week, and that families who had just returned are fleeing again.

The fighting on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 10 and 11, spread across rural areas around Sheraro, Adi Hageray and Biyara, close to the Eritrean border, residents said in the BBC report published on Saturday. One resident said the fighting at Adi Kilte went on without a break from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon, and that people stood frozen in fear when the shelling and drone strikes began, with pregnant women and children among them.

Another resident said artillery was fired on Thursday toward Badme, where Tigrayan forces are positioned. Army units based in Sheraro, Adi Nebried and Adi Haro tried to push the Tigrayan forces back by shelling Adi Hiret, on the way to Badme, residents told the BBC. A man who fled from Adi Kilte to Shire said there was infantry fighting as well, with heavy machine guns firing all day. “The fighting was only between the Tigray army and the Ethiopian army. There was no Eritrean army in the area,” he said, adding that Adi Kilte is now under army control.

That account does not match many posts on X this week that described the fighting as a direct clash between Ethiopian and Eritrean troops around Badme. Even accounts that follow the front closely disagree. The Tigrayan writer Daniel Berhane pointed out that “Badme front” can mean anywhere north of Sheraro and Hiret, where the army is, more than 30 kilometers from the border points around Badme town, where Eritrea’s army is present. The Horn African Guy, an account that posts daily war updates, said on Friday that local sources reported the army had not entered Badme and was holding back within artillery range of the roads into it. ThetiMapping, which maps the conflict, said on Sunday that diplomatic sources had reported low level clashes around Badme since November 9 and that Ethiopia had shelled and struck Badme itself with drones for six days. Mereja Media could not verify which account is right.

Colonel Solomon Hailemariam, spokesman for the Tigray Peace Force, which fights on the federal side, denied to BBC Tigrinya that Ethiopian and Eritrean troops had clashed at Badme. Asked who holds the town, he said it was not useful to say it is in anyone’s hands because the area is one of military movement. “We have no mission to fight Eritrea again alongside the Ethiopian army,” he said, adding that border security is a federal matter.

The BBC said it could not reach the army’s spokesman, Colonel Biresaw Shiferaw. The army chief, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, told residents of Mekelle on Friday that the army was standing on positions that had been its own trenches. The state broadcaster reported on its Facebook page that he said the army had returned to its old trenches on the Eritrean border after six years, but later took the post down, according to the BBC. A day later Birhanu accused Eritrea of leading the latest Tigrayan offensive, Mereja Media reported.

Eritrea’s government did not comment on the fighting. Its information ministry said on Facebook on Friday that the government was preparing not only to stop a possible war with Ethiopia but to win it, and accused Ethiopia of having “declared invasion” on the Eritrean people, without saying when or where. Mereja Media reported on Friday that Wazema had heard of clashes at Adi Bokhray, and earlier in the week that residents said Eritrean troops were operating in towns near Badme.

For the people of the border villages, the fighting has meant another flight. Residents said people who had gone back to Biyara, Ade Smero, Hadish Adi and Dembe Gedamu have been leaving since Wednesday on foot, in whatever vehicles they could find and on camels, toward Adi Hageray, Sheraro and Tahtay Adiyabo, and that many are arriving in Shire. “The army is behind us, and the Eritrean army and the Tigray army are on the Eritrean side, so the people live in fear,” one resident told the BBC. “They had barely rested before being displaced again.”

Sources