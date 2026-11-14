(Source: @Wazemaradio)

Wazema says it learned that Ethiopian and Eritrean troops fought on Friday at Adi Bokhray and Adi Asmeru on the border as Eritrean state media promote a national mobilization against what they call coming aggression.

In its Friday evening summary, the Amharic broadcaster said residents told it that the number of people leaving the border area out of fear was rising every day. Wazema did not say which side started the fighting or give a toll, and neither government has confirmed a clash at those places.

Further south, residents told Wazema that government forces and fighters of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had fought for two days around Sheraro, Seyemti and Adiyabo in northwestern Tigray, and that fighting was still going on at a place called Adi Kahsu in Adiyabo district, with heavy weapons heard and warplanes seen. They said Sheraro, where Eritrean and TPLF forces were said to have moved together, came under the control of government forces and the Tigray Peace Forces a week ago. A businessman near Sheraro separately told the BBC that heavy artillery fire could be heard and that convoys from both sides were moving toward the town.

The account The Horn African Guy, which posts daily war updates, wrote on Friday that local sources say Ethiopian forces have not entered Badme despite online claims, and that a vote was held in Sheraro to choose local leaders under the Tigray caretaker administration. Mereja Media could not verify these accounts.

Addis Standard reported on Friday that two diplomatic sources familiar with intelligence assessments described escalating clashes around Badme over the past three days, with drone strikes mainly from the Ethiopian side and heavy artillery from the Eritrean side, Anadolu also reported. A Badme resident told the outlet that nighttime bombardments were driving people out and that federal troops had been visible in the town since Thursday. That account differs from The Horn African Guy’s post that Ethiopian forces had not entered Badme. Eritrean users on X denied that Eritrean forces were fighting near Badme. Neither government has commented on those accounts, and they could not be independently verified.

In Eritrea, the Ministry of Information’s news service Shabait published a Tigrinya column this week describing a national movement of mobilization and resistance against what it called the danger created by the Prosperity system. Opposition accounts on X, citing the exile outlet EriPM, said the government had called up men under 70 and women under 40, a figure not confirmed by Asmara. Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel wrote on Friday that Ethiopian officials were waging a campaign to rationalize what he called an unprovoked war of aggression against Eritrea.

Ethiopian officials say they seek sea access by peaceful means and accuse Eritrea of backing armed groups. Mereja Media has reported on Wazema’s earlier report of fighting in Badme and on G7 and U.S. Senate warnings of a wider war.

Sources