A street in Debre Werq, East Gojjam, in a 2020 file photograph (Source: Awobel / Wikimedia Commons, CC0)

Residents of Debre Werq in East Gojjam told DW Amharic that more than 10 people were killed when Fano forces and government troops fought in the town on Monday, and calm returned on Tuesday.

The fighting began at about 5 in the morning and lasted around two hours, residents said, until the fighters withdrew after 7 in the morning. One resident who said he had helped bury the dead told DW Amharic that more than 10 people were buried in Debre Werq, about 13 by his count, and that families took other bodies to be buried in their home villages. The residents did not say how many of the dead were fighters and how many were civilians, and no official toll has been published.

“It was very hard. Everything was shut yesterday, it was a black day,” one resident said. He described the whole town echoing with shouting and war chants while bombs were thrown at the police station. Another said people were still so shaken on Tuesday that “every time a door bangs, people say there is shooting again.”

By Tuesday, DW reported, Debre Werq had returned to its usual routine, with students back in school and people going to work and to the harvest. But residents spoke of the strain of a war that has lasted three years in the area. One said it was the first fighting of this kind inside the town in almost a year, since an earlier battle in December 2025, and that clashes had also been reported on Monday in the neighboring districts of Shebel Berenta, Enemay and around Bichena. “Who has not been hurt?” he asked, describing families who bury fighters from both sides in the same town, mothers who panic at every gunshot and young people without work.

The residents’ account adds a human toll to the claims made on Monday by the Amhara Fano National Movement, which said its fighters overran a government base in Debre Werq and seized about 170 rifles. That claim named several people the movement said were killed on the government side, including a police inspector and a militia logistics chief, but gave no figure for its own losses. Mereja Media still could not verify the claim, and by Tuesday evening neither the federal government nor the Amhara regional administration had commented on the fighting or the deaths.

On X, some supporters of the movement questioned the focus on one part of Gojjam. “Is Gojjam Fano only fighting in Dega Damot and Debre Werq?” one user asked under a post by a Fano supporter on Tuesday. The fighting in East Gojjam follows weeks of clashes elsewhere in the region, including the battles that residents told Wazema closed the road through Gayint this month. The conflict monitor ACLED counted 130 political violence events in Amhara in October, more than double the September figure.

Sources