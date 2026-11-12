ACLED map of political violence events involving Fano forces in Amhara from October 1 to 31, 2026, published with the group’s November 11 expert comment. Credit: Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project (ACLED).

The monitoring group ACLED says it recorded 130 political violence events in Ethiopia’s Amhara region in October, more than double September’s 51, after an anti government alliance formed on September 20.

ACLED, which collects reports of armed clashes, attacks on civilians and other political violence around the world, said the October total was the second highest monthly count for Amhara in 2026. In an expert comment on its website, the group linked the sharp rise to the creation on September 20 of the Alliance for Survival, an anti government coalition that includes the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Amhara Fano National Movement (AFNM), whose leader chairs the alliance.

According to ACLED’s data, AFNM forces were involved in about 60 percent of the political violence events in October, and the events were concentrated in the South Gondar, South Wello and North Shewa zones. In its expert comment, ACLED said AFNM forces have taken control of a few territories, mostly in South Wello.

Jalale Getachew Birru, ACLED’s senior analyst for East Africa, said the surge fits a pattern that has held in Amhara since the fighting began in August 2023, when clashes between security forces and Fano forces rose and fell in cycles. In her words, violent incidents usually spike during short military offensives and then ease after a few weeks. She added that political violence in the region stays geographically limited because Fano forces are deeply fragmented.

Jalale gave one example of that division. Some Fano groups strongly oppose any alignment with the TPLF, and the Belay Zeleke Command rejected the Alliance for Survival, which led to clashes on September 26 and 27 with AFNM fighters near the town of Wegeda, in Semada woreda of South Gondar. Jalale also noted that government forces advanced into Tigray along the Wag Hamra, North Wello and South Wello fronts while the conflict in Amhara continued.

ACLED’s figures come from its own collection and coding of reports and are not an official count, and the group’s comment does not give a breakdown of civilian and combatant deaths in the text Mereja Media reviewed. Mereja Media found no response from the Ethiopian government or the AFNM to the October figures by Wednesday evening.

Mereja Media has reported on the AFNM statement listing drone strikes on civilians in Amhara, Wollega and Arsi and on the State Department call for dialogue and independent probes in Amhara and Tigray.

Sources