Weapons that Fano supporters say were seized in Debre Werq, in an undated photograph (Source: @Zeyede1264)

Fano forces in East Gojjam say they overran a government base in the town of Debre Werq on Monday and seized about 170 rifles, a claim Mereja Media could not independently verify.

The account, which supporters of the Amhara Fano National Movement posted in Amharic on Monday morning, said the movement’s 74th and 64th divisions attacked together and broke through five main government positions in the town. It named several people it said were killed, among them a police inspector, the head of logistics at the Debre Werq militia office, a joint force commander called Shegaw, and two other men, Atnafu Getachew and Sileshi. Mereja Media could not confirm any of the deaths, and neither the federal government nor the Amhara regional administration had commented by Monday evening.

A longer English version shared later in the day said the fighters belonged to the 201st Corps of the movement’s Tewodros II Command. It listed what it said were captured weapons and supplies: more than 170 Kalashnikov and similar rifles, nine pistols, about 1,500 rounds of rifle and machine gun ammunition, 20 hand grenades and 62 magazines. The same post said at least six members of the government side were wounded, including police sergeants, but it gave no full toll and said nothing about losses among the Fano fighters.

The supporters’ accounts also described attacks at dawn in Enemay district, at Dima Giyorgis, Woyra Telma and Hulet Amba Dibisa, where they said marksmen disabled two patrol vehicles and a ZU-23 anti aircraft gun, and in Shebel Berenta district. One photograph shared with the claims shows rows of rifles and magazines on the ground, and another shows a pile of rifles stacked against each other under trees. Neither carries a date or place, and Mereja Media could not establish where or when they were taken.

A YouTube program shared on X on Monday evening carried the title “the town is burning” and said Fano held the main road, but it offered no footage Mereja Media could match to Debre Werq. Several accounts that follow the war in the Horn of Africa, including Thomas C. Mountain and Red Sea Axis, repeated the 170 rifles figure within hours, all citing the movement’s own statement.

The claims come as fighting between Fano forces and government troops continues across Gojjam and Gondar. Residents told Wazema last week that heavy fighting had closed the road through Gayint, and the conflict monitor ACLED counted 130 political violence events in Amhara in October, more than double the September figure.

The movement is also dealing with a split. A veteran Gondar commander, Mesafint Tesfu, broke with the movement’s chairman Zemene Kassie over his alliance with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Mereja Media reported on Sunday. Zemene said a day later that he had held talks with the UN Horn of Africa envoy Guang Cong, a meeting the UN has not confirmed.

In a separate post on Sunday, the commentator Habtish Gurmu wrote that a Fano fighter named Tilahun Abeje had reportedly chosen what the government calls the peace option and surrendered. He gave no source, and Mereja Media could not confirm it.

For background on the movement, read What is Fano?

Sources