Zemene Kassie, chairman of the Amhara Fano National Movement (Source: @MulugetaAnberbr)

Zemene Kassie, who chairs the Amhara Fano National Movement and the Alliance for Survival, has held talks with UN Horn of Africa envoy Guang Cong, according to a statement shared by his supporters.

The statement, posted in Amharic on Sunday by several accounts that back the movement, said the talks took place on Saturday, November 14, and focused on security in East Africa and in Ethiopia. It said the envoy told Zemene that his main task was to help settle the conflicts in the region peacefully. It did not say where the two men met or whether they spoke in person or by video, and Mereja Media found no word on the meeting from the UN or from the envoy’s office by Sunday evening.

According to the statement, Zemene told the envoy about what it called genocide and crimes against humanity committed against the Amhara people, and said the UN and the rest of the international community had paid too little attention to the crisis. He said the Alliance for Survival was a union of Ethiopian forces with their own struggle and agenda, not a body steered by foreign powers as the government says, and that it had no separatist aims. He asked the UN to put diplomatic pressure on the ruling Prosperity Party, which the statement blamed for the crisis, so that the country’s conflicts can be settled through talks that include everyone.

The first versions of the announcement carried a graphic that set a man in a cap, reading from a sheet of paper, beside a photograph of a grey haired man in a suit in front of a UN flag. That man is not Guang Cong, a Chinese diplomat who became the Secretary General’s special envoy in July 2025 after years with the UN mission in South Sudan. Critics on X were quick to notice. One user replied with a photograph of the real envoy, and another shared a screenshot of the graphic and joked that whoever made it still had work to do on using AI. Later posts carried a new picture with Guang Cong’s photograph. Mereja Media could not find out who made the first graphic, and the mistake does not by itself show whether the meeting took place.

The commentator Habtish Gurmu shared the announcement under the sarcastic heading “the best news of the year.” Other users welcomed the talks as a diplomatic step for the movement, which the federal government treats as an armed insurgent group.

The envoy met Getachew Reda, an adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last week, and Getachew said afterward that he had told him Eritrea and Sudan were arming groups inside Ethiopia, as Mereja Media reported. The Alliance for Survival, formed on September 20, brings the movement together with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and other armed groups. On Saturday, the army chief, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, said Eritrea had assembled a coalition that includes the TPLF and Fano forces, with help from Egypt, a claim Eritrea and Egypt have rejected in the past.

Zemene is also facing dissent at home. A veteran Gondar commander, Mesafint Tesfu, called him a traitor this week over the alliance with the TPLF and announced a new Fano organization, Mereja Media reported on Sunday. The conflict monitor ACLED counted 130 political violence events in Amhara in October, more than double the September figure.

Sources