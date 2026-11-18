Said Abdelrazek, in an Amnesty International appeal graphic (Source: Amnesty International)

Egyptian prosecutors have asked a terrorism court for the maximum penalty against Said Abdelrazek, a Christian convert, and the U.S. State Department says it is closely monitoring the trial.

“We are monitoring his trial closely. Religious freedom is a fundamental human value, and we encourage the Egyptian government to protect the religious freedom rights of all its citizens,” a State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital, which published the comment on Tuesday. Fox News said it had asked Egypt’s embassy in Washington and its foreign ministry for comment several times. By Tuesday evening Mereja Media found no mention of the case on the X accounts of Egypt’s public prosecution or of the large Egyptian news sites Youm7 and Masrawy.

The office of his lawyer, Said Fayez, says Abdelrazek, whom Amnesty International described as 30 in May, faces execution or 25 years in prison, and that in early November the prosecution presented its closing arguments and asked the court to impose “the maximum penalty prescribed by law.” He is being tried before the Terrorism Circuit of the First Criminal Court in Badr, east of Cairo. Coptic Solidarity, a group that campaigns for Egypt’s Christians, said the main charge is joining a banned terrorist organization, together with contempt for Islam, inciting unrest and spreading false information. “These remain prosecution allegations, not findings of guilt,” its spokeswoman Lindsay Rodriguez told Fox News, adding that religious remarks reportedly made by the judge at a November 3 hearing raised doubts about whether a convert could get an impartial hearing. His supporters say the prosecution has never named the organization he is accused of joining. The defense is due to give its closing arguments on December 8.

Amnesty International, which has called for his release, says security officers arrested him at his home in Cairo on July 15, 2025, after he tried through legal channels to have his religion changed to Christian on his national identity papers. According to Amnesty, he had already been deported from Russia in July 2024, and on arrival officers of the National Security Agency held him for 10 days in Alexandria, where informed sources said they tried to remove his Christian tattoos, including a large cross, and suspended him for hours in a “crucifixion” position. Amnesty said in May that he was held in the 10th of Ramadan prison, that his health had badly deteriorated and that his lawyer had been allowed to visit him only once. At that time Amnesty said he faced up to life in prison if convicted; his lawyer’s office now speaks of death or 25 years. His fiancée, Sophia, an Australian Egyptian who asked that her family name not be used because of threats, told Fox News she was “pleading for them to release him.”

In Egypt the case has divided people on X. Rashad Hamed, a Cairo user with about 25,000 followers, wrote that Egyptian law has no crime called apostasy or “converting from Islam to Christianity,” and that the claim that Abdelrazek is on trial for his conversion “is nothing but a malicious attempt to undermine Egypt.” Some users accused him, without offering evidence, of inciting violence against Syrians living in Egypt, an accusation that does not appear in the charges as his lawyer and Amnesty describe them. A user who writes as Yousif and describes the account as Coptic Orthodox took a middle position. “I believe no person should be jailed or punished just because they chose to change their religion,” the post said, adding that the writer does not support insulting religions, “but the question is, does every offensive act deserve a criminal punishment?”

Outside Egypt the trial has become a cause for Christian and rights groups. ADF International wrote on Tuesday that “no one should be imprisoned or face a death penalty for their faith,” and Coptic Solidarity urged the U.S. Embassy in Cairo and European diplomats to seek access to the December 8 hearing. Egypt receives about $1.3 billion a year in U.S. funding, and Washington has also praised Cairo on security matters; U.S. adviser Massad Boulos praised Egypt last week for listing the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist entity. Egypt’s courts are also hearing press cases, among them the retrial of Mada Masr editor Lina Attalah, which was adjourned to November 18.

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