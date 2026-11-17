A street in Alamata in December 2020, in a file photo (Source: Mesfin Arage, Voice of America)

Residents and the mayor of Alamata say failed rains and years of war have left the Raya town in southern Tigray facing severe hunger, with no food aid arriving so far.

Farmers told DW Amharic in a report published on Monday that the summer rains came late and fighting during the planting season disrupted the harvest, so the sorghum and teff the area lives on did not grow. “Sorghum is what most people in Raya eat, and there is no sorghum because there was no rain. The teff also failed,” one farmer said. “If there is no sorghum and no teff, it means there is nothing to eat.”

Another resident described young people going to bed without eating and an absence of day labor work that once kept poor families going. He said he had seen with his own eyes a woman carrying her baby on her back collapse on the asphalt from hunger. A third resident said the drought was not the worst of it. Armed men in the area were still asking households to hand over food rations for fighters, he said, so that people could not even eat what little they had. “It is not the drought that has beaten us. The politics has become a drought for us,” he told DW. None of the residents said which force was making the demand, and Mereja Media could not establish it.

Zinabu Desta, the mayor of Alamata under Tigray’s federal caretaker administration, told DW the area had been fought over three or four times since 2020. Besides the drought, he said, people are found dead without anyone knowing who killed them, others are abducted, robbed and beaten. “Urgent food and other support should have been provided. Sadly, nothing has been done so far,” he said. Children go to school on empty stomachs, he said, and theft and robbery are spreading. He called on the federal and regional governments to send emergency help quickly.

Alamata and the rest of Raya are among the most disputed places in northern Ethiopia, claimed by both Amhara and Tigray, and control of the area has changed hands several times since 2020. The mayor now serves under the federal caretaker administration set up for Tigray in October. Hospital sources told the BBC at the start of October that 52 civilians were killed in fighting around Alamata as federal forces pushed north. Weeks later, displaced Raya residents rallied in Kobo against plans for the area’s administration. On Friday, an Amhara advocacy group accused the Tigray Peace Force, the Tigrayan armed group that fights alongside the army, of killing and wounding Amhara displaced people returning to Raya Alamata, an accusation Mereja Media could not verify. Mereja Media found no response from the Tigray Peace Force.

The warning from Alamata matches what aid monitors have been saying. The famine early warning network FEWS NET said last week that drought and war could push parts of Tigray, Amhara and Afar into Emergency levels of hunger by February, and Refugees International said hunger and child malnutrition were already severe in Tigray before the new fighting began.

Sources