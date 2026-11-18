Weapons that Fano supporters say were seized at Dil Ber, in an undated photograph (Source: @Zeyede1264)

Fano forces in West Gondar say they overran a government outpost at Dil Ber near Metema and killed a senior zone police official, as residents described heavy fighting near the Sudan border.

A statement in Amharic from the public relations department of the 305th Gobe Corps of the Amhara Fano National Movement, shared on X on Tuesday morning, said its 76th division marched through the night from Dibiko kebele and attacked a concrete bunker at Dil Ber, in Kokit kebele of Metema district, at dawn. Dil Ber sits a short distance from Metema town on the international road that links Ethiopia and Sudan.

The statement, signed by Bandirawu Girmay of the corps’ public relations office, said the fighters killed Inspector Alelign Tezera, whom it described as a senior leader of the West Gondar zone police department, and a counterinsurgency commander it named as Atqaw. It claimed 130 government troops were killed, 80 wounded and 10 captured or surrendered, and listed 50 Kalashnikov rifles, 120 magazines, 100 hand grenades and 6,000 rounds of ammunition as seized. An English summary that circulated later the same day spoke only of three security personnel killed. Mereja Media could not confirm any of the figures or the deaths, and neither the federal government nor the Amhara regional administration had commented by Tuesday evening.

Residents gave Wazema Radio a picture that, while less detailed, points to serious fighting. They said clashes involving heavy weapons took place on Monday near Metema town, particularly around Kokit Dil Ber, that businesses in Metema stayed closed afterwards and that the movement of vehicles was restricted. They also reported fighting in Addis Alem kebele of Metema district, where several people were reportedly killed and others driven from their homes. Wazema said it could not establish the number of casualties.

Addis Alem is at the center of a separate and so far unconfirmed allegation. Accounts that support Fano say army commanders ordered residents of Addis Alem kebele, a village known as Delelo 6 and communities near the Guang River to leave their homes to make room for a camp for Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces. One account, @neby_G, said Orthodox priests and monks carrying church umbrellas and crosses led protest marches from Addis Alem to Genda Wuha, and shared a video of household belongings loaded on a cart. Another, @Zeyede1264, presented the killing of the police official as a response to the evictions. Mereja Media could not verify the eviction order, the protests or the RSF camp, and the government has not addressed the claims.

The allegations come after the flight tracking analyst behind @AfriMEOSINT said on Tuesday that a cargo plane run by Vise Air, a company the account links to the UAE government, had been visually confirmed at Gondar’s Atse Tewodros airport, and that supplies were being moved by road to Metema. Mereja Media reported the first sightings of such planes at Gondar last week, and the same account said on Monday that RSF fighters had reached Metema. Sudan’s army accuses Ethiopia of letting the RSF use its territory for camps and drone attacks, while Getachew Reda, an adviser to the prime minister, told the UN envoy last week that Sudan and Eritrea back armed groups inside Ethiopia.

The Metema claims came a day after Fano forces said they overran a government base in Debre Werq in East Gojjam, where residents have since told DW Amharic that more than 10 people were killed.

Sources