AfriMEOSINT’s map of what it says are RSF supply routes from Asosa, Gondar and Metema into eastern Sudan, which have not been independently confirmed (Source: @AfriMEOSINT)

The flight tracking account AfriMEOSINT says fighters and supplies for Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces have reached Metema, on Ethiopia’s border with Sudan, and that suspected UAE cargo flights to four Ethiopian airports have increased.

In a thread posted on Sunday, the account, run by the analyst Rich Tedd, said “credible sources” linked a surge in suspected UAE cargo flights through the four airports to preparations by the paramilitary group, which it said was getting ready to push further into eastern Sudan. “Fighters and supplies reportedly arrived in Metema,” it wrote. It did not publish pictures of Metema or say how many fighters were there, and Mereja Media could not verify the claim.

The account said it had received credible reports that Il-76 cargo planes linked to the UAE government had stepped up flights to Asosa, Bahir Dar, Gondar and Nekemte to six or seven a day in recent days. Its map marks Asosa as the main supply hub for the RSF and Gondar as a new one. It also argued that the Sudanese army was making significant gains in West Kordofan, which could explain why the RSF might try to open a new front in the east, and that Ethiopia “appears to be seeking a buffer zone along its border with Sudan” to be controlled by the RSF, which it called Ethiopia’s new ally.

Metema is a town in West Gondar, in Amhara region, where Fano forces and government troops have fought for months, and it faces the Sudanese town of Gallabat across the border. A day before the thread, an account on X that posts about Amhara affairs wrote that Amhara residents of the Metema border area were being told to leave because the area would be used as a second military camp for the RSF. Mereja Media could not confirm that either, and found no post from a Metema resident describing such an order. An Arabic account that follows Sudan’s war posted similar claims under an urgent banner minutes before the thread, and Drop Site News relayed the AfriMEOSINT findings.

Ethiopia has denied that it supports the RSF or lets it attack Sudan from Ethiopian territory, and says it respects Sudan’s sovereignty, BBC Amharic reported last week. Sudan’s foreign ministry has told the African Union and the UN Security Council that drones launched from Ethiopia attacked Sudanese power stations and other civilian sites. Ethiopia has not answered that complaint publicly, but it has denied earlier charges of the same kind. Reuters reported in February that Ethiopia was hosting a secret camp in Benishangul Gumuz to train RSF fighters, which sources said the UAE financed. The UAE denied that report. Ethiopia’s government spokesperson, its army and the RSF did not respond to Reuters. Abdurahman Seid Abuhashim, an analyst of the Horn of Africa and the Middle East, told BBC Amharic that if the war in Tigray or with Eritrea spreads, the Ethiopian government could try to remove the threat from the Sudanese side, either directly or through the RSF, with the aim of controlling areas as far as Gedaref and Kassala.

Neither the Ethiopian government, the UAE nor the RSF commented on Sunday’s thread. AfriMEOSINT reported on Saturday that a UAE linked Il-76 landed in Asosa, earlier this week that one was loaded with drones at Al Safran air base before flying to Ethiopia, and an OSINT analyst said such planes were parked at Gondar airport for the first time. Sudan’s army said last week that it shot down a drone over Dandaro that had crossed from Ethiopia.

Sources