A satellite image that the account AfriMEOSINT says shows a UAE linked Il-76TD cargo aircraft at Asosa Airport in Benishangul Gumuz on November 14, 2026. Credit: AfriMEOSINT (@AfriMEOSINT) on X.

The flight tracking account AfriMEOSINT said on Saturday that a cargo plane linked to the UAE government was at Asosa Airport in Benishangul Gumuz, the Ethiopian region bordering Sudan.

The account, which follows military logistics in Africa and the Middle East, posted a satellite image it said showed an Il-76TD on the apron and wrote that the airport “sees frequent daily Il-76 flights carrying weapons and fighters to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in neighbouring Sudan.” It did not show cargo being moved, and Mereja Media could not verify what the plane carried. Sudan’s army led government has accused Ethiopia of letting its territory be used for drone attacks and supplies to the RSF, which Ethiopia denies.

On Sunday the account, run by the analyst Rich Tedd, wrote that it had “credible reports” that UAE linked Il-76 flights into Asosa, Bahir Dar, Gondar and Nekemte had risen to six or seven a day. It tied them to preparations by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces through Metema. The account did not name its sources, and Mereja Media could not verify the claim.

AfriMEOSINT also said that on Friday night a Boeing 747 freighter registered ER-MAM, operated by Pecotox Air, which it described as linked to the UAE government, flew from Al Ain in the UAE to Ethiopia, where it believed the plane landed at Harar Meda air base near Bishoftu to deliver military cargo. The claim about the landing place was not confirmed.

In a separate thread, the account said dozens of Toyota Land Cruiser pickups unloaded at Kenya’s Lamu port had crossed into Ethiopia at the Moyale One Stop Border Post in recent days, giving coordinates for the crossing. “Their destination is unconfirmed. Some say Sudan or South Sudan, while sources told me the vehicles are intended for the Ethiopian government,” it wrote. Moyale has seen weeks of heavy fighting between Oromia and Somali regional forces.

Neither the Ethiopian government nor the UAE commented on the posts. This week AfriMEOSINT also said a UAE linked Il-76 was loaded with drones at Al Safran air base before flying to Ethiopia, and an OSINT analyst said such planes were parked at Gondar airport. Sudan’s army said on Friday it downed a drone over Dandaro that crossed from Ethiopia.

Sources