The masthead of The Reporter (Source: The Reporter)

Two weeks after Ethiopia’s media regulator suspended The Reporter indefinitely, the country’s oldest privately owned newspaper is still shut, and the regulator has not said which of its articles broke the law.

The Ethiopian Media Authority announced on November 2, in a statement on Facebook, that it had suspended the registration of Media and Communication Center PLC, which publishes the Amharic Reporter and the English language The Reporter, along with their websites and other digital platforms. The order took effect the same day and has no end date. When Mereja Media checked both of the paper’s websites on Monday evening, the newest articles on the English site were dated November 2 and those on the Amharic site November 1. The authority said it would stay in force until the company met what it called its legal and ethical obligations.

The regulator accused the paper of repeatedly publishing content that went against Ethiopia’s national interests, of sensationalizing sensitive political and economic issues, and of spreading distorted and unbalanced information that hurt foreign investment, tourism and diplomacy and damaged the country’s image and security. It said it had monitored the paper for more than a year, held talks with its owner and editors, and issued a final warning. It did not name a single article.

Two days before the order, The Reporter had run an editorial under the headline “Press Freedom Is Not A Luxury!”, criticizing the authorities for treating independent reporting as a threat to national security and calling for the release of journalists held without charge. An earlier editorial warned that the private press was going through one of the most precarious periods in its history, according to Human Rights Watch.

The paper was founded in the mid 1990s by Amare Aregawi, and press freedom groups describe it as the largest privately owned media house in the country, with several hundred employees, and the last privately owned Amharic newspaper. “I had to check the news three times,” an Ethiopian journalist told Reporters Without Borders. “No one would have believed that the government would go as far as shutting them down.”

A timeline put together by Mereja Media from the records of press freedom groups shows how the space has narrowed this year. In February, the same authority withdrew the accreditation of three Reuters journalists after the agency published a report alleging that Ethiopia was secretly training forces fighting in Sudan, and later that month it revoked the online registration of Addis Standard. The authority restored the Reuters journalists’ accreditation in August, but Addis Standard’s challenge to the revocation of its registration is still pending. The authority also withdrew the authorization of Wazema Radio during the year, and a ban imposed in 2025 on two Deutsche Welle journalists in Amhara and Tigray is still in place. In October, undercover police held the journalists Samuel Getachew and Amanuel Gebremedhin for eight days. Ethiopia sits 148th of 180 countries in the RSF press freedom index.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, Human Rights Watch and Reporters Without Borders have all called for the order to be reversed. “Ethiopia’s media regulator has become an instrument of censorship,” said Muthoki Mumo of CPJ. The business weekly Capital wrote in an editorial last week that the suspension was “a warning to every newsroom in Ethiopia.” DW Amharic devoted its Sunday discussion program to the pressure on the media, asking where it is heading.

On X, the British journalist Martin Plaut asked whether this was “the death of Ethiopian journalism,” and the Ethiopian commentator Neamin Zeleke wrote that the decision deserved unequivocal condemnation. RSF said the authority had not answered its requests for comment, and Mereja Media found no new statement from the regulator since the order.

The pressure on reporters is also felt in coverage of the wars. Mereja Media has relied on residents speaking to outlets such as Wazema and DW Amharic, and CPJ has marked 25 years of detention for the Eritrea 16 journalists across the border.

Sources