President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud during Tuesday’s address (Source: Villa Somalia)

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused the United Arab Emirates of years of interference in a televised address on Tuesday, and voices in Somaliland and Puntland answered that the UAE is their partner.

“I did not come in front of you to talk to you about easy issues,” he began, according to Anadolu Agency, in a recorded speech of about 15 minutes that Villa Somalia released on Tuesday. The analyst Rashid Abdi, who posted the full clip, said the president opened by telling Somalis that staying silent about the UAE’s actions “is treason against the nation.” Speaking in Somali, Hassan Sheikh said that “for years, the UAE has continually interfered in our internal affairs and our national policy, bypassing the legitimate Federal Government of Somalia,” DNE Africa reported.

He set out five charges. The UAE, he said, signed port agreements for Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo directly with regional administrations; built military bases and forces outside Somalia’s security system without federal consent; gave political and financial support to some regional leaders against Mogadishu so that Somalia could be “controlled from outside”; played a major role in Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and refused to sign Arab and Muslim statements condemning it; and in January used Berbera, without Mogadishu’s permission, to fly out the Yemeni separatist leader Aidarous al Zubaidi. “Ask yourselves: can a violation of this scale be expected from a country that calls itself a brother?” he said, and warned that the UAE had left Libya and Yemen divided and wanted “the same for Sudan and Somalia.” He said the door to talks was open if the UAE came with respect and full recognition of Somalia’s sovereignty and unity.

The answer from the regions he named was quick. Mohamed Hagi, Somaliland’s ambassador to Israel, wrote that Hassan Sheikh “has no authority to lecture Somaliland and its lawful strategic partners such as UAE,” and that he “needs to put his own legitimacy in order first.” A user in Puntland wrote in Somali that “the UAE has done great things for us, the people of Puntland, and we are grateful to it.” Jibril Qoobey, a Somali commentator based in Copenhagen, wrote that the speech was “not reality, not fact and not truth,” arguing that Hassan Sheikh himself had signed off on Emirati investment in Berbera and Bosaso, a claim Mereja Media could not check.

The president also had supporters. Abdiwahab Egeh, a businessman whose profile places him in Waqooyi Bari, or North Eastern State, shared the president’s line that Bosaso, Berbera and Kismayo do not belong to any one regional administration and that only the federal government can sign agreements on them, and thanked him. Deeqa, a Somali American activist with more than 50,000 followers, told Somalis living in the UAE, “especially entrepreneurs,” to “leave now,” in a post liked more than 2,600 times, although the president announced no new measure against the Emirates. The Daily Somalia noted that he did not address the political and constitutional deadlock at home, where opposition leaders say his mandate ended on May 15 and Somalia’s Supreme Court ruled this month that it had expired.

The UAE had not responded publicly by Tuesday evening, according to DNE Africa and The Sudan Times, and Mereja Media found no comment on the speech from the Emirati foreign ministry or the WAM news agency on X. Abu Dhabi has rejected accusations of interference in the past, and in a January 6 statement with the African Union Commission it said it supported Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity. Mogadishu annulled all its agreements with the UAE on January 12 and later closed its airspace to Emirati military and cargo planes. Somaliland, Puntland and Jubaland rejected that decision.

The speech was the second in three days aimed at Somaliland’s foreign partners. On Sunday, at the launch of a China funded defense university, Hassan Sheikh called Taiwan and Israel threats to Somalia’s existence. The UAE runs a military base at Berbera airport next to the port operated by DP World, where an open source analyst recently said burn scars suggested an arms depot was destroyed in October.

Sources