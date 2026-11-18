Smoke over the industrial area north of Hodeidah on Tuesday, in a still from Houthi television (Source: Al Masirah)

The Houthi health ministry says Saudi airstrikes on a sponge factory north of Hodeidah killed at least 15 people on Tuesday, and that a second strike hit rescuers and a television crew.

The toll rose through the day. In the morning Anees al Asbahi, a Houthi health spokesman, told The Associated Press that the strike on the Al Khawlani sponge factory in the industrial zone north of the port city had killed at least seven people and wounded nine. By the evening the ministry’s spokesman put it at 15 dead and 13 wounded in a count he called not final, saying the search under the rubble was very difficult because bodies were charred and torn apart and people were still missing. The ministry said the factory was struck again after rescue teams arrived, and that four journalists covering the attack, among them a Yemen TV crew, were wounded. Saudi Arabia did not comment on the factory strike, AP reported. On Tuesday evening the Saudi Press Agency carried a statement from the Saudi-led coalition saying it had ‘destroyed 60 legitimate military targets’ in the provinces of Sanaa, Hodeidah, Amran and Saada. The agency’s post did not mention the sponge factory or the reported strike on rescuers, and Mereja Media could not verify either side’s account.

What the factory was used for is now the argument. Al Yemen Now, a Yemeni news site with more than half a million followers on X, said the coalition had hit factories that the Houthis “turned into integrated military workshops,” and listed alleged military uses for each site. It said the Al Khawlani plant was used for “supply, logistics and securing missiles,” that the Kabous silos and mills north of Hodeidah assembled Iranian missiles, that a shoe and textile factory in Sanaa assembled drones with Iranian experts, and that the Proplast plastics plant in Hamdan made explosives and mines shaped like rocks. Mereja Media could not find that list on any official coalition or Saudi channel. Jamal Almamari, who heads a Yemeni victims center known as YCVVT, wrote that according to information he did not identify, the sponge factory served as a barracks and a weapons depot for the group, calling such sites “civilian factories on paper, and military barracks on the ground.” None of these claims could be verified.

In Hodeidah the anger was the other way. “They bombed civilian factories with workers who support thousands of families,” one user wrote in reply to a critic, adding that anyone from Hodeidah would know the Al Khawlani factory, and listing “five factories in one day.” Al Masirah, the Houthi television channel, aired what it called testimonies of workers and survivors, and footage of a large fire in the plant. The Houthi run National Authority for Human Rights condemned the strike, and the ministry called the attack on rescue teams “a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”

Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesman, said Saudi aircraft flying from Khamis Mushait and Taif had carried out 81 air and missile strikes in 24 hours on Sanaa and the provinces of Hodeidah, Taiz, Lahij, Al Jawf, Hajjah, Marib and Saada. AP, citing al Asbahi, reported that a strike in Saada killed two people and one on a shoe factory in Sanaa wounded nine. Saree promised the strikes “will not pass without a response,” and in the evening he said Houthi drones had hit pumping stations 8 and 9 on the East West pipeline west of Riyadh, causing fires, and later an early warning radar at Sharurah. Saudi Arabia did not confirm any damage. The Houthis made a similar claim about the pipeline last week, when the coalition said it had only intercepted drones.

The air war has widened since the Houthis pushed south after Saudi backed forces pulled out of the Bab el Mandeb area, and since Riyadh replaced the commander of its Joint Forces on Monday. AP reported on Tuesday that government forces were sending more troops to Tur al Baha, about 85 kilometers from Aden, which the Houthis have tried for weeks to take. The Yemen Data Project, a monitoring group, counted at least 66 civilians killed by Saudi strikes in September and 140 in October, according to Antiwar.com.

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