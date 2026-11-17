Gen. Fayyad al Ruwaili’s visit to military units in Saudi Arabia’s southern region in October, in a file photo (Source: Saudi Ministry of Defense)

Saudi Arabia has replaced the commander of the Joint Forces that run the coalition’s war in Yemen, a day after Saudi backed forces pulled back from the Bab el Mandeb area to defend Aden.

A royal order issued on Monday by King Salman, on the recommendation of Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, named Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Hamad al Salman, who had led the Joint Forces since August 2024, as an adviser to the defense minister for military affairs. The same order assigned Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed al Ruwaili, the chief of the General Staff, to carry out the work of Joint Forces commander “in addition to his work,” the official Saudi Press Agency and the Ministry of Defense said. The order gave no reason for the change.

The text does not say that al Salman was dismissed, but many Yemeni outlets and accounts on X read it that way. The Yemeni journalist Raqeeb Al Hdiani, a former editor in chief of the 14 October newspaper in Aden, wrote in a post seen more than a million times by X’s count that “Saudi Arabia did not say, we relieved Fahd al Salman. It said, we appointed him an adviser,” which he called the Saudi way of making a change “when the commander fails.” He described the order as “an indirect Saudi admission that what happened in Bab el Mandeb today was a failure,” and said the coming days would show whether al Ruwaili’s first decision is “to advance, or a new repositioning.”

Houthi supporters celebrated. The Yemeni writer Mohammed Qadhi wrote that al Salman was removed “because of the defeat, thanks to God,” and thanked “the Yemeni armed forces,” the name the Houthis use for their own forces. Some Saudi users defended the order; one called it “a successful appointment” and wrote that “qualified men are always there.”

Al Ruwaili, a former commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force, has been chief of the General Staff since February 2018. The Riyadh 24 news site noted that the order puts the General Staff and the Joint Forces under one officer again, as when the then chief of staff, Gen. Abdulrahman al Bunyan, led the Joint Forces from 2015 until June 2017. In late October the Ministry of Defense published photographs of al Ruwaili visiting units in the southern region and on the border with Yemen, and commands in Khamis Mushait and Jazan.

The order came a day after the Southern Armed Forces said they had pulled out of Dhubab and positions near the strait to defend Aden, as Mereja Media reported on Sunday. The UN refugee agency said on Sunday that reports of clashes reaching Kharaz refugee camp in Lahij had put some 9,600 refugees at increased risk. Reuters reported that the withdrawal left the Houthis in control of the Bab el Mandeb area. On Monday five Yemeni military personnel told The National that Houthi fighters had advanced into the coastal area of Khor Omeira, about 100 kilometers west of Aden, and were within 25 kilometers of government positions at Qawah. Mereja Media could not independently confirm the front lines.

The attacks on the kingdom have also continued. The coalition said its air defenses intercepted two Houthi drones over the Mecca and Riyadh regions on Monday, a day after it reported two ballistic missiles intercepted over Riyadh and drones over Mecca and Medina. The coalition did not report damage or casualties from Monday’s drones.

Sources