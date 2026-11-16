Maj. Gen. Turki al Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi led coalition, in a file photo (Source: @septnet26)

The Saudi led coalition said on Sunday it intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Riyadh and drones over the Mecca, Medina and Eastern regions, while the Houthis claimed they hit Riyadh’s main airport.

Phones in Riyadh received a warning from the national early warning platform at about 4:08 AM local time on Sunday, according to posts from the Saudi newspaper Al Jazirah and many residents, and posts about 13 minutes later said the danger had passed. Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al Maliki then said on X that air defenses “intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards Riyadh.” Saudi authorities did not report damage or injuries from the missiles.

Residents gave different accounts of the night. Some accounts on X said loud blasts were heard over the capital as the alert went out, which Mereja Media could not verify, while others said they heard nothing at all. “Now someone will come and say Riyadh is burning, and we did not even hear a sound,” one Riyadh user wrote in Arabic minutes after the warning.

The interceptions continued through the day. Al Maliki reported three drones destroyed over the Eastern region in three separate statements, and the coalition later reported two drones “launched by the Houthi terrorist militia” downed over the Mecca region and at least one drone over the Medina region, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. On Saturday the coalition had reported two drones intercepted over the Riyadh and southern regions.

The Muslim World League condemned what it called Houthi attempts to target Mecca and civilian areas of the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday evening. The Houthis have denied aiming at the holy city after earlier Saudi reports of drones over the Mecca region, Reuters reported on November 11.

On Sunday evening, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that two ballistic missiles had struck King Khalid International Airport and a financial center in Riyadh and that the operation achieved its goals. Saudi Arabia did not confirm any impact, and no damage at the airport had been reported by Sunday night. The Houthis made a similar claim about the airport on November 5, which Saudi Arabia did not confirm, and on November 8 witnesses said an Aramco tower in Riyadh’s financial district was damaged after the coalition reported interceptions.

At least 26 people have been killed in suspected Houthi drone and missile attacks in Saudi Arabia since September 23, according to Saudi authorities cited by Al Jazeera. The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh issued a nationwide alert on Saturday urging Americans to exercise “heightened vigilance,” and said: “Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia.”

The attacks on the kingdom came as forces allied with Yemen’s Saudi backed government pulled back from the Bab el Mandeb area to defend Aden, as the Southern Armed Forces announced early Sunday.

Sources