Updated November 8, 2026, 1:33 PM ET

King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh at night, March 2025. Photo: KAFD via X [file photo]

Witnesses told AFP on Sunday that the Aramco tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District was damaged, after the Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting missiles.

Two witnesses told AFP they saw damage to the building, while another described several damaged floors, shattered glass and damage to part of the facade. One witness told AFP they saw a projectile strike the building but did not know what type it was. The cause of the damage and who was responsible have not been independently established.

AFP reported that coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said in a Sunday morning social media post that air defences had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh. Reuters reported that the coalition said Saudi air defences intercepted Houthi missiles over the city in the early hours, and another Houthi missile over the Eastern Province. AFP reported loud explosions in the capital.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said debris from an attempted attack on Sunday damaged the Aramco Tower, that the damage was limited and that there were no injuries or fatalities, Reuters reported. The ministry did not say who was responsible. Reuters reported that windows were blown out across several floors of the building. The ministry’s account of the cause and extent of the damage has not been independently verified.

On Sunday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed in a statement posted on X that the group had carried out four missile and drone operations, according to CNN Arabic and Iran’s Mehr news agency, which cited Houthi-run Al-Masirah. He said the targets included King Khalid International Airport, Aramco storage tanks and the financial center in Riyadh, Aramco facilities in Abqaiq, and Saudi troops in parts of Yemen. His claims of successful hits, fires and casualties have not been independently verified.

In a separate statement on Saturday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a post on X that the group had carried out six missile and drone operations, Middle East Eye reported. He said they targeted Aramco facilities in Riyadh, Khurais and Dawadmi, Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and Saudi troops. Those claims have not been independently verified.

Correction, November 8, 2026, 1:33 PM ET: This article was updated to reflect Reuters’ revised report, which says the Energy Ministry referred to the Aramco Tower and describes the coalition’s interceptions over Riyadh and the Eastern Province. An earlier version of the Reuters report, cited previously here, referred to two cruise missiles intercepted in the Riyadh and southern regions and to a Reuters witness. The article also now includes an AFP witness account of a projectile striking the building.

Sources