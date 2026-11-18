The first page of the OLF-OLA press release posted on Monday (Source: @OLF_OLA)

The Oromo Liberation Army has admitted its fighters carried out the October attack in Shirka, Arsi, that the rights commission says killed 48 people, but it calls the civilians among the dead part time combatants.

In a press release posted on Monday, the group said it had spent weeks investigating the attack in Birboof Collee, in Sirkaa district, which it said followed the killing of an Oromo mother returning from a market on October 18. It blamed what it called armed ethnic Amhara civilians, who it said lead ordinary lives but take up arms when called on by government forces, and said its fighters then “took action against their encampment.”

“In addition to proper combatants, the exchange has regrettably led to civilian deaths,” the statement said. “The civilians who fell there were, however, part-time combatants, plucked from private life by the ENDF and counter-insurgency forces. They were not simply civilians caught in the crossfire.”

The account conflicts with the findings of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, which reported on November 3 that 48 people were killed and 20 wounded in the attack. The commission attributed 41 of the deaths to the OLA and seven to irregular armed individuals, DNE Africa reported, while Wazema Radio said the commission counted 28 members of local security forces and militia among the dead. Access to the area remains restricted, and the OLA’s description of the victims and of the events that led to the attack has not been independently verified.

The group spent much of its statement attacking the commission itself. It asked why the commission had singled out Arsi when civilians are attacked “daily” on many fronts, why it had said nothing about the fighting in Moyale, and why it listed government bodies among its sources. It called the commission “an extension of the regime” and accused Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of deliberately inflaming ethnic and religious divisions to stop a common front against his government. By Tuesday evening Mereja Media had found no response from the commission or the federal government.

The admission drew angry replies on X from Amhara activists, who said women, children and old people were among those killed. The commentator Elyas Yayeh wrote that residents, church sources, BBC Amharic and the open source investigators CIR had reported at least six children under 15 among the victims, and that CIR had geolocated a mass burial site. “Who paid the ultimate price? Amharas,” Elyas wrote. He noted that the OLA belongs to the Alliance for Survival, the armed coalition that, he said, the federal and Oromia governments blame for the killings. The account @AmharaHQ said there was “ample evidence” that women, children and the elderly were among the dead.

The Shirka attack was one of several in Arsi that drew international concern. Residents told DW Amharic this month that fear persists in the area, and the U.S. ambassador raised religious freedom with Patriarch Abune Mathias after the attacks on Orthodox faithful. Officials and the OLA have traded blame over earlier killings in Arsi and Benishangul.

Sources