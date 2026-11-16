U.S. Ambassador Ervin Massinga with Patriarch Abune Mathias in Addis Ababa, in a file photograph released on November 12 (Source: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa)

Residents of Arsi in Oromia told DW Amharic that fear of new attacks persists, days after Patriarch Abune Mathias told the U.S. ambassador that the killings of Orthodox Christians there have not stopped.

A resident of Indeto town in Robe Dida’a district, where many people were killed in a recent attack, told DW that the insecurity he and his neighbors have lived with for four years has still not been brought to an end. “Kidnapping and looting were happening day after day,” he said, adding that nothing had improved after the terrible days people had just been through and that their hope “has grown thin.”

In Shirka district, residents said they had helped bring people back to their villages, but that word of similar attacks in neighboring districts had driven many from their homes again. Another resident said nothing new had happened in his own district, yet the movement of armed men heard of in both the highlands and the lowlands kept people afraid.

The patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church raised the same worry when he received a delegation led by U.S. Ambassador Ervin Massinga in his office last week. “I feel that there are still threats, because the Arsi problem has not found a lasting solution,” Abune Mathias said, according to DW, which cited the church’s media. He said that despite repeated talks with the authorities concerned, the attacks on Orthodox faithful in Arsi had not stopped, and asked that those responsible be brought to justice, that the faithful be allowed to live in peace and that victims get help. The embassy said the two men discussed religious freedom and the right to worship in peace, as Mereja Media reported on Friday.

The violence has come in waves. At least 46 people were killed and buried in one grave after an attack on Birbiru Chole kebele in Shirka district on October 24, residents and church sources told BBC Amharic at the time, and Mereja Media reported the killings the next day. On November 5, 38 people were killed in Arsi, officials and residents said, in attacks that officials blamed on the Oromo Liberation Army, as Mereja Media reported. Accounts on X that follow the church’s reports now put the toll from three attacks since October 20, in Merti, Shirka and Robe, at 94 or more. Mereja Media could not confirm that total.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Council said in a recent report that its investigators had confirmed 458 people killed and 38 missing in identity based attacks in Arsi in the four years to the spring of 2026, BBC Amharic reported. After the Shirka killings, the Oromia regional government blamed what it called the Tsimdo alliance of armed groups and said it had deployed security forces, while the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said the Oromo Liberation Army carried out the attack.

On Monday the Oromo Liberation Army said in a press release on X that its fighters had attacked what it called an encampment of armed Amhara civilians in Birbiru Chole, in Shirka district, after an Oromo mother returning from a market was shot dead on October 18. The group said the fighting led to civilian deaths, but said those killed were part time combatants drawn from private life by the federal army and counterinsurgency forces. It called the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission “an extension of the regime” and asked why it had singled out Arsi. Mereja Media could not independently verify the group’s account.

Relatives who buried the Shirka victims were arrested afterward, residents told DW.

Sources