President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at the foundation stone ceremony for the National Defense University in Mogadishu (Source: Embassy of Somalia in Beijing)

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called Taiwan and Israel threats to Somalia’s existence and statehood on Sunday, speaking in Mogadishu at the launch of a National Defense University that China is funding.

“Taiwan poses a threat to Somalia’s existence, and Israel poses another threat to Somalia’s statehood. We know who our close friends are, and who are not,” he said at the ceremony, according to Anadolu Agency. Hiiraan Online, Dawan Africa and Horseed Media carried similar wording from the speech in Somali. Standing beside China’s ambassador, Wang Yu, the president thanked “the Government and the People of China” and said the two countries share “the One China Policy and One Somalia,” in Kaab TV’s English rendering of his words.

The president laid the foundation stone for the university, which is meant to give the armed forces academic programs, research and specialized training, and he also launched the rebuilding of the Somali National Army’s military hospital. The government did not give a cost or a completion date for either project. On Monday the Embassy of Somalia in Beijing posted photographs of the ceremony and wrote in Somali that the university “will play an important role in developing the knowledge and skills of the Somali armed forces.”

The two governments he named are the ones that deal most openly with Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991. Israel recognized Somaliland in December 2025, the only country to do so, and Taiwan and Somaliland have exchanged representative offices since 2020. Mogadishu regards Somaliland as part of its territory. The question has also reached Washington, where Senator Ted Cruz told the nominee for ambassador to Somalia last week that his confirmation depends on following President Donald Trump’s view of Somaliland.

In Somaliland the remarks were read as a message aimed at Hargeisa. The Somaliland commentator who posts as AMB. HAGGOOGANE wrote that the president had attacked Taiwan and Israel “as two countries that pose existential threat to his imagined ‘unified’ and ‘sovereign state’,” and said that “Somaliland needs to deepen its relations with both Taiwan and Israel to match Beijing’s aggressive backing of Mogadishu.” The account Somaliland Today called the speech a “clear attempt to suck up to Beijing by attacking Taiwan.”

Supporters of the government saw it differently. Sheikh Aweys M. Omar wrote in Somali that he welcomed the laying of the foundation stone and thanked the Chinese government for its support. The analyst Rashid Abdi wrote of “strong signals Mogadishu pivoting to Beijing for strategic partnership as US interest wanes.” Another user, Siyad Madey, argued that since December 2025 the president has backed Beijing’s position on Taiwan in return for Chinese support against recognition of Somaliland, adding: “Neither government controls the territory it claims, so the arrangement suits both.”

Mereja Media found no response from Taiwan’s foreign ministry, Taiwan’s representative office in Somaliland or Israel’s foreign ministry on their X accounts by Monday evening. When the president backed Beijing’s position on Taiwan in an interview with China’s state broadcaster CGTN in December 2025, Taiwan’s office in Hargeisa rebuked him, the Horn Tribune reported at the time, according to DNE Africa.

The speech also had a domestic target. The president criticized opposition leaders for seeking solutions abroad and urged them to return to dialogue, Anadolu reported. The opposition Somalia Future Council has said it will negotiate only under the mediation of the United States, Britain, the European Union and Turkey, and its boycott meant that the government’s election talks failed to open at Villa Somalia last week. Kaab TV, citing political sources, reported on Monday that the British ambassador plans meetings with leaders of the federal member states that have rejected Villa Somalia’s approach.

Sources