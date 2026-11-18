Rescuers at the site of the Eastleigh building collapse on October 24, in a file photo (Source: Kenya Red Cross)

Nairobi county lawmakers have summoned Governor Johnson Sakaja’s chief of staff and an adviser over the Eastleigh building collapse, after a county official said the developer never had approval and used forged papers.

The Nairobi County Assembly’s planning committee, chaired by Baba Dogo MCA Geoffrey Majiwa, has ordered six people to appear on Friday, November 20, Breaking Kenya News reported. They include the governor’s chief of staff, David Njoroge, his adviser Osman Khalif Abdi, Dominic Mutegi, the acting chief officer for urban planning, Tom Achar, the acting director of planning and compliance, the developer and a director of the contractor, Stromax Holdings. Majiwa said they had ignored earlier invitations. “In an inquiry, when you are adversely mentioned, you are summoned to come and clear your name,” he said, according to The Eastleigh Voice.

The building, which local media describe as 18 floors high, came down on Ninth Street in Eastleigh on October 23 while still under construction. The committee heard that it killed eight people. On Monday Fredrick Ochanda, the county’s assistant director for development control, told members that City Hall had approved only a change of use for the plot, from residential to commercial and residential, in October 2024, and never approved the building’s architectural or structural plans. One application for a basement and 15 floors was never paid for, he said, and a second one, filed in November 2025, was held back because it did not meet four conditions, including on parking and a height clearance from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority. “As of now, no application has been approved,” he said. He told the committee that the letters used to show county approval to the National Construction Authority, which registered the project in July 2025, “did not originate from us. They were forgeries.”

Sakaja had said the same in October, writing that “development approval has never been granted” and that the developer “went on to build with impunity” despite enforcement action and arrests. At an earlier session Achar told the committee that the county had flagged the building, issued two enforcement notices and made arrests, but that construction went on, and that “there is political interference” in building approvals at City Hall, without naming anyone. Majiwa was blunter. “We cannot keep killing Nairobians, and we tell them that we are running a city,” he said, comparing the city to Shakahola, the forest where hundreds of followers of a cult died.

Eastleigh is home to many Somali and Ethiopian families and businesses, and the story has been followed closely in Somali. Star FM, a Somali language station in Nairobi, reported in early November that the death toll had reached eight, and later aired Eastleigh traders saying they had suffered losses since the collapse. When the search was still going on, Kenya’s disaster unit said 16 people were missing.

Kenyans online keep asking who will answer for it. “Who checks these sites before workers climb up?” one user asked in Swahili after another collapse in Syokimau this month. “NCA, county, tell us something more than ‘investigations ongoing.'” A Nairobi user wrote in Swahili that “Wanjiku,” the name Kenyans use for the ordinary citizen, “does not want only a casket. Wanjiku wants justice,” and asked who approved the building and who took a bribe. Nasambu, a lawyer whose X profile announces a 2027 run for Parliament in Dagoretti North, asked why “after every collapse, does no one lose their job?”

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating possible negligence and misconduct by officials, developers and builders on the orders of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Interior Ministry said on Monday that the developer had recorded a statement. No one has been charged over the Eastleigh collapse. Building collapses in and around Nairobi have killed at least 18 people in a month, including six at a site near Syokimau and three at Riverside, according to the Daily Nation.

Sources