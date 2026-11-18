ThetiMapping’s map of reported front lines around Badme and Sheraro, which have not been independently confirmed (Source: @ThetiMapping)

Residents near Badme told DW Amharic a drone strike on Monday burned a truck near Adi Hara and wounded five people, as families flee toward Shire and Sheraro.

“Yesterday, Monday, around 1 in the afternoon, a drone struck near Adi Hara, burned an Isuzu truck and wounded five people,” a Badme resident who asked not to be named told the radio. A patient being treated for wounds from that strike said: “My eye was hurt.”

Residents of Badme and Sheraro said the heaviest fighting on the border came last Tuesday and Wednesday, when artillery and gunfire were heard for two days in a row. One of them said it began after an Ethiopian drone hit an Eritrean position at Badme on Wednesday, and that since then the area has been mostly quiet apart from small arms fire. According to the residents, much of the fighting was between the Ethiopian army and the forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), with Ethiopian troops and their allies around Sheraro regularly exchanging fire with TPLF units. The same resident said Eritrean troops had not fully left the Irob and Badme areas that Eritrea claims, and that both sides appeared to be preparing for a war he considered unavoidable.

The anonymous Badme resident described two days of fighting in the Adi Nebri area, one with heavy weapons and the next on foot, and said a drone was also dropped on a place called Diyara where Tigrayan fighters were positioned. Fear of more drone strikes, he said, is pushing many families out of the area toward Shire, Sheraro and other towns. Coming on top of a severe drought this year, the flight has left mothers walking long distances and some giving birth by the roadside, he said.

Farther east, a Mekelle resident with relatives in the border town of Zalambessa told DW Amharic that there was no movement in the town and that phones there, which worked until Monday night, had been cut since Tuesday morning. Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, the army chief of staff, traveled to Mekelle on Friday to meet military commanders, the radio noted.

Mereja Media could not independently confirm the drone strike or the casualty figures, and neither the Ethiopian army nor the Eritrean government had commented on them by Tuesday evening. Eritrea’s Ministry of Information last week called on Eritreans to stand together and prepare to defend the border, and accused the Ethiopian government of starting the fighting to divert attention from its problems at home.

On X, accounts on both sides read the same border very differently. The commentator Ababu A. wrote that Ethiopian drones and Eritrean artillery had been trading fire around Badme for more than six days, with families fleeing and markets shut. The Horn politics account @tesfanews dismissed the reports altogether: “Was there ever any conflict in Badme to begin with? No, except in your own reporting.”

Residents of Sheraro told BBC Amharic on Sunday of artillery, drones and families fleeing, after Wazema first reported fighting in Badme last week. Birhanu has accused Eritrea of leading the latest Tigrayan offensive.

Sources