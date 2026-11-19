ThetiMapping’s map of reported front lines around Badme and Sheraro, which have not been independently confirmed, in a file map (Source: @ThetiMapping)

Conflict monitors say Ethiopia and Eritrea have massed forces along their border near Badme, bringing the two armies within striking distance, though accounts of clashes last week do not agree.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, known as ACLED, and the International Crisis Group told Reuters on Wednesday that the two armies are now close enough to strike each other. ACLED said artillery fire and armed clashes have taken place near Badme since last week, as Ethiopia’s military moved to clear Tigrayan fighters from the area. It said Ethiopian drones targeted likely Eritrean positions around Badme on November 12, that Eritrean forces fired artillery toward Ethiopian positions, and that the two armies clashed on the Ethiopian side of the border the next day.

Reuters said it could not independently confirm those skirmishes. A person close to the Tigray Peace Force, which has fought on the side of Ethiopia’s army, told the agency that Ethiopian forces were pushing toward the border in pursuit of the rebels but that there had been no clashes with Eritrean forces. A person with ties to the rebels, the agency said, described sporadic clashes along the border without giving details. Mereja Media could not confirm either account.

Eritrea’s information minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, decried what he called “propaganda” from Ethiopia’s ruling party but did not directly address the buildup or the reported clashes, Reuters reported. Ethiopian government spokespeople did not immediately respond. On Wednesday the state broadcaster Fana carried a briefing by Damora Yahya, head of communications for Tigray’s caretaker administration, who said social and economic life in the region was more stable and that schools had resumed. That briefing did not mention the fighting around Badme.

The reports come days after residents near Badme told DW Amharic that a drone strike on Monday burned a truck near Adi Hara and wounded five people, and after Sheraro residents described artillery, drones and families fleeing last week. ACLED has also reported that Eritrean forces regained control of Badme over the previous weekend, a claim Mereja Media has not independently verified.

Abdurahman Sayed, director of the London based Horn of Africa Center for Regional Integration, told DW that the movement of forces to the border “clearly indicates that the conflict can be triggered any time.” Magnus Taylor, a regional analyst with the International Crisis Group, told the same outlet that Ethiopia’s immediate aim may be to secure the northern border and cut supply lines between Eritrea and Tigrayan forces. A direct conflict with Eritrea remains possible, he said, and if that happened it was “quite likely that the Ethiopians would attempt to carry out all their objectives in Eritrea at one time.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has repeatedly described Ethiopia’s lack of sea access as an existential question and has spoken of the port of Assab. Eritrea denies crossing into Tigray and accuses the authorities in Addis Ababa of looking for a pretext to invade, a position it has held since the two countries cut diplomatic ties in October. Witnesses and Ethiopia’s government have said Eritrean forces entered Tigray in early October in support of the rebels, a claim Asmara rejects.

Sources