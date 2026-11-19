A Tigray caretaker administration official, in a photograph released with Wednesday’s briefing (Source: Fana)

A command post in Tigray’s North Western Zone has banned gatherings of more than four people and limited night travel, on the same day the caretaker administration said the region is stable.

The order was issued on Tuesday and broadcast on Tigray Television, according to BBC Amharic and later reporting by DNE Africa. The command post said the measures were meant “to establish peace and security in the zone.” It said no more than four people may gather at any time or place in the zone, banned bajaj three wheelers and motorcycles from 6 in the evening, including in Shire, the zone’s main town, and restricted other vehicles to set hours. Ambulances are allowed to run at all hours. The order has no published end date.

On Wednesday, Damora Yahya, head of communications for the Tigray Region Caretaker Administration, told reporters that social and economic activity in the region was more stable, that the administration had set up its structures down to the kebele, that the education process had resumed in all areas, and that government employees were back at work and being paid. He said preparations were under way for the next elections and called on young people to help consolidate peace. The briefing, carried by the state broadcaster Fana, did not mention the North Western Zone restrictions or the fighting near Badme.

Those restrictions sit against a much less settled picture from the same zone. Residents near Badme told DW Amharic that a drone strike on Monday wounded five people and that families were fleeing toward Shire and Sheraro. BBC Amharic, in a separate account, named Danait Atalay, a social affairs coordinator for Badme’s rural areas, who said a white Isuzu truck taking people back to Biara kebele to fetch food was hit and that one woman and three men were hurt. Hagos Weldesemayat, a doctor at Maiami hospital in Sheraro, told the BBC that a 37 year old woman with a serious eye injury was referred to Suhul hospital in Shire. The two tallies, five and four, have not been reconciled, and no side has said who operated the drone. The BBC said it asked Colonel Biresaw Shiferaw, the army’s communications head, for comment and received no immediate reply.

Danait said about 1,233 people have been displaced to Sheraro since the fighting began. Residents told the BBC that fighting between the federal army and Tigrayan forces was continuing. Mereja Media could not independently confirm the displacement figure or the new restrictions beyond the television and news accounts.

The contrast matters because United Nations officials and ambassadors from eight countries spent two days in Mekelle this week meeting the caretaker administration, even as families in Sheraro were still describing artillery and drones. The command post is a military authority; Damora was speaking for the civilian caretaker administration appointed from Addis Ababa. Neither has publicly explained how a gathering ban and a night curfew fit a claim that ordinary life has returned.

Sources