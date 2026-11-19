President William Ruto delivers the State of the Nation address in Parliament on Wednesday (Source: Presidential Communication Service)

President William Ruto did not mention the Eastleigh building collapse or other deadly collapses in his published State of the Nation address, two days after architects asked him to declare the deaths a national disaster.

Ruto delivered the address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate on Wednesday in Nairobi. In a speech of nearly two hours, published in full by The Kenya Times, he spoke at length about the Affordable Housing Programme, saying it was opening a path for families to own homes and had created more than 1.1 million employment opportunities for engineers, architects, masons and other trades. He described a woman in Mukuru who had “moved from unsafe and inadequate housing into a more secure home.” He did not mention Eastleigh, the collapse of other buildings, the National Construction Authority, or the architects’ appeal. At the end of the speech he submitted three constitutional reports to Parliament, including a report on the state of security, whose text was not in the published address. Mereja Media has not seen that report and cannot say whether it discusses the collapses.

The Architects Alliance had on Monday called on Ruto to declare the rising number of building collapses a national disaster, to set up a national building safety emergency task force, and to order an independent inquiry in the spirit of Britain’s Grenfell Tower investigation. The Eastleigh Voice quoted the group’s president, Sylvia Kasanga, who said any inquiry “must examine the entire chain of responsibility, from developers and contractors to professional supervision, statutory approvals, inspections, and enforcement, with its findings made public alongside clear accountability and measurable implementation timelines.” The Standard reported the same appeal on Wednesday morning, hours before the speech. Mereja Media has not independently obtained the alliance’s full statement.

The pressure follows the collapse of an 18 storey building under construction on 9th Street in Eastleigh on October 23, which authorities have said killed eight people. Nairobi county lawmakers this week summoned aides to Governor Johnson Sakaja. A county official, Fredrick Ochanda, told a committee that the developer never had approval from City Hall and that papers used to show National Construction Authority clearance were forgeries, a claim the authority and the developer have not fully answered in public. Kenya’s disaster unit earlier said 16 people were missing, as Mereja Media reported while the search was still going on.

No post by Ruto or State House on Wednesday addressed the collapses.

Sources