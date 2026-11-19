Diplomats during this week’s visit to Mekelle (Source: Fana)

A Tigray caretaker official told visiting diplomats that leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front took more than 830 public vehicles to Eritrea, the state broadcaster Fana reported on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Assefa Abraha, who heads administration and public services in the Tigray Region Caretaker Administration, briefed a visiting diplomatic delegation in Mekelle that included United Nations representatives and ambassadors based in Addis Ababa. Fana said he stated that senior leaders of the TPLF “are in Eritrea and took more than 830 vehicles there,” and that the removal of the vehicles had hindered regional institutions in carrying out their work. Fana said he also stated that the TPLF had “collaborated with Shaebia,” a name commonly used in Ethiopia for Eritrea’s ruling authorities, and called on the international community to condemn the group’s activities. Mereja Media cannot verify the vehicle figure, the flight of any leaders, or the claimed collaboration.

Fana said Assefa also identified humanitarian assistance as a major priority and, citing an assessment conducted in August, put the region’s needs at about 700 million euros. In a second report the same day, Fana said he stated that between 80 and 90 percent of Mekelle’s residents need humanitarian assistance. Mereja Media cannot verify those figures.

The figure had circulated on X before Fana’s report. When the two day visit began on Tuesday, Mereja Media reported a claim from a single account on X, @absnowx, posted at 08:16 UTC, that Assefa had told the delegation the vehicles had been taken to Eritrea. That post did not appear in Tigrai TV’s summary of the meeting and could not then be confirmed. Fana carried the same attribution in a report it posted on its official English account, @fanatelevision, at 09:45 UTC the same day.

A similar claim appeared weeks earlier. On Oct 22, Fana reported that Brigadier General Gebre Egziabher Beyene, who heads peace and security in the caretaker administration, had said the TPLF had fled to Eritrea “with more than 800 vehicles and other property.” Frontlines.et logged that statement as having been made on Oct 21. AFP reported on Oct 20 that when the general said TPLF leaders had crossed into Eritrea, Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel dismissed the claim as “lies” and TPLF vice president Amanuel Assefa told the agency: “The leadership is working within Tigray.” AFP said it was not able to immediately verify the claims and did not report the 800 figure. Mereja Media could not verify the vehicle figure either.

The diplomats’ own public remarks have not addressed the vehicle claim. British Ambassador Darren Welch, who took part in the two day visit, told Fana he was “really pleased to be here today to see the work which is taking place to help people choose the path of peace and to be reintegrated in society.” He said his talks with the caretaker administration had focused on restoring normality and basic services, and on supporting conditions that would enable communities to pursue peace and prosperity, and he called on all parties to pursue dialogue. He commended work by the Ethiopian government, the National Rehabilitation Commission and Tigray regional authorities, with support from development partners. He did not mention the vehicles or the 700 million euro figure in the remarks Fana quoted. After the visit, the UN office in Ethiopia said it and its partners had engaged with authorities, humanitarian actors, civil society and religious leaders, and that discussions had focused on assistance, civilian protection, displacement and reintegration. The U.S. Embassy said Ambassador Ervin Massinga, who also took part, underscored a commitment to an economically vibrant, democratic future in Tigray and stressed a commitment to ensuring humanitarian aid reached communities affected by the drought. Neither post mentioned the vehicles or the appeal.

The claim has been disputed on X. One account, @ZeraTsionWJ, said Assefa was trying to deceive the visiting diplomats, an assertion Mereja Media could not verify. Neither the TPLF nor Eritrea had addressed the 830 figure itself by Thursday morning.

The diplomats’ visit, and Fana’s account of it, also sit beside a harsher picture from western Tigray, where residents have described a drone strike and families fleeing toward Shire and Sheraro and where a command post has since restricted gatherings and night travel. Damora Yahya, the caretaker administration’s communications head, said on Wednesday that social and economic activity in the region was more stable. Neither he nor the visiting diplomats publicly addressed that contrast.

Sources