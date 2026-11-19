Medical supplies are unloaded at the primary health center in Balo, Sasiga, East Wollega (Source: ICRC / Jiregna Tolosa)

The International Committee of the Red Cross says it has helped tens of thousands of families in Oromia’s conflict zones, and is ready to assist in Moyale, where fighting has driven people into Kenya.

In a dispatch published on Wednesday, the ICRC said communities in several parts of Oromia have been heavily affected by recent fighting and that people fear for their safety and their livelihoods every day. Igor Moroz, the ICRC’s deputy head in Oromia, based in Nekemte, said the organization works “in some of the most affected areas of the region, in East and West Wollega, Horo Guduru Wollega, Guji and Borena zones,” and that its teams try to restore essential services and reach “those caught in the middle of the conflict.”

Working with the Ethiopian Red Cross Society, the ICRC said it had in recent weeks donated medical supplies to health facilities serving more than 125,000 patients and renovated two health centers, with work under way at two more. It said it had restored more than 300 hand pumps and upgraded water systems that have so far benefited 90,000 people. It said it had also given agricultural tools to 7,000 farming families in East and West Wollega, and cash to almost 2,900 families in East Wollega, West Wollega and East Borena to replace lost assets. It said it had also contacted more than 70 separated families in the past two months. Earlier this year, it said, more than 2,300 displaced people in Angar village, in Sasiga district of East Wollega, received emergency help. “When we met them first, these people had no possessions,” Moroz said.

The ICRC said it had, despite a difficult security environment, met arms carriers, officials and community leaders to press for respect of international humanitarian law, and had trained first responders in East and West Wollega on the proper management of the dead. Moroz added, “In Oromia, we see humanitarian problems rising and we do our best to respond to the affected people’s needs, but we cannot be everywhere.”

The same dispatch said the ICRC is watching needs in Moyale and its surroundings, on the border of the Oromia and Somali regions and of Kenya, where “continuous clashes have resulted in a wide range of humanitarian needs.” It said other organizations are leading assessments there, and that it stands ready to help through the Ethiopian Red Cross. This week Getachew Reda, an adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, denied that Oromia and Somali regional forces are fighting in Moyale, while residents described heavy weapons fire and burning homes. Separately, the Oromo Liberation Army admitted that its fighters carried out the October attack in Shirka, in Arsi, which the rights commission says killed 48 people. The ICRC did not mention Shirka or name the armed groups in Wollega.

The figures are the ICRC’s own. Mereja Media has not independently counted the patients, the pumps or the displaced people in Angar, and the ICRC did not say who is fighting whom in each zone.

Sources