A graphic on the Ghubaysh strike from the Shahid Evidence Platform (Source: @ShahidEvidence)

A drone strike blamed on Sudan’s army killed 16 people at a school sheltering displaced families in Ghubaysh, a local monitor said, as the army said its aircraft kept hitting RSF positions around the town.

The Kordofan Observatory said the drone hit the Mus’ab bin Umair school in Ghubaysh, in West Kordofan, on Tuesday evening, killing 16 civilians and wounding about 10, and that the town had been shelled for three days in a row. The Sudan Founding Alliance, known as Tasis, the coalition that runs the parallel government allied with the Rapid Support Forces, blamed the army’s drones. The army has not commented on the strike, and the toll has not been independently verified.

“Those who fled the war should not be pursued into their shelter,” the Shahid Evidence Platform, a Sudanese documentation account on X, said in a statement calling for an inquiry by the UN Fact Finding Mission for Sudan. It said Ghubaysh hosts about 80,000 displaced people. The Sudanese newspaper December reported on Thursday that drones were still killing civilians in Um Qalb and Ghubaysh, in the same issue in which it reported Amnesty International’s call for an investigation into RSF drone attacks.

Mohamed Didan, spokesman for the Special Action Forces, which fight alongside the army, told Taiba TV on Friday that the air force was continuing to target RSF gatherings and vehicles in Hor, Bader, Ghubaysh, Abu Zabad and other parts of West Kordofan. The Independent Arabia reported that the army and its allies had taken the town of Um Dfeis and the Abu Qulayb unit in Abu Zabad locality after heavy fighting, and that the air force had destroyed 123 combat vehicles around Ghubaysh and Abu Zabad in 48 hours. AfriMEOSINT, a flight and conflict tracking account, said the RSF had pulled its main forces back from Abu Zabad and En Nahud toward Ghubaysh.

Rights groups blamed the army for an earlier drone strike in West Kordofan that killed up to 15 people, and the UN says drones caused nearly three quarters of verified civilian deaths in Sudan this year.

Sources