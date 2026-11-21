Jazan port, in a 2013 file photo (Photo: Khalid Samad, CC BY-SA 3.0)

The Houthis said they struck the Al Shuqaiq power plant and Jazan port in southern Saudi Arabia on Friday, while the Saudi led coalition said it shot down two missiles and debris fell nearby.

The attack had been announced in advance. On Friday morning the Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the Shuqaiq plant would be targeted within hours in response to strikes on power stations in Saada and Mokha, according to the Middle East Brief, an account that tracks the war. By the afternoon the coalition’s spokesman, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency that air defenses had “intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward the Jazan region,” and that debris from the interception had fallen in the Al Shuqaiq area, where the relevant authorities were dealing with the site.

The Houthis then said their missiles had hit both the power station and Jazan port. Al Shuqaiq, on the Red Sea coast north of Jazan city, is home to large power and water desalination plants that serve the south of the kingdom. Videos shared on X on Friday showed a large fire and a column of smoke that accounts posting them said was at the plant, and open source accounts reported widespread power cuts in Jazan. Mereja Media could not verify where or when the videos were filmed, and found no statement from the Saudi Electricity Company or the civil defense on damage or power cuts. Late on Friday the coalition said it had also intercepted three ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward Riyadh, Al Arabiya reported.

Old footage has also been passed off as new. Sidq, a Yemeni fact checking platform, said on Friday that two clips shared as showing this week’s Houthi attacks on Riyadh, a fire in a glass tower and a burning Saudi airliner at King Khalid International Airport, were old. One showed the fire at the Address Downtown hotel in Dubai on New Year’s Eve 2015, and the other a wheel fire on a Nile Air plane taking off from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam in July 2024.

The coalition said on Friday that it had destroyed one of the main supply depots it accused the Houthis of using to target civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia. A day earlier a Houthi missile damaged a building in Riyadh’s financial district, and Houthi media said this week that Saudi raids killed 15 people at a factory in Hodeidah and then hit rescuers. Saudi Arabia replaced its Yemen coalition commander after its allies pulled back from the Bab el Mandeb area.

Sources