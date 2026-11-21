Congressman Jim Baird (Source: U.S. House of Representatives)

Congressman Jim Baird introduced two bills that would tie wider U.S. trade and mining partnerships with Ethiopia and Eritrea to steps toward peace, as Eritreans online split over the approach.

“Today, I introduced two bills. The Ethiopia SPARK Act, and the Eritrea PILLAR Act. These dual bills tie peace with American partnership in these two countries,” Baird, an Indiana Republican who sits on the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Africa, wrote on X on Thursday. “These nations have the natural resources necessary to continuing modern life in America,” he wrote, adding that African nations “willing to pursue peaceful cooperation and economic growth will find a willing partner across the Atlantic.”

The Ethiopia Stability, Partnership, Agriculture, Resources, and Key Investments Act, filed as H.R. 11084, and the Eritrea Partnership for Investment, Lasting Liberty, Agriculture, and Resources Act, filed as H.R. 11085, were referred to the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday, according to congress.gov, where their text has not yet been published. According to The Hill, which saw the drafts, both would offer formal trade talks and U.S. corn, soybeans, soybean meal, livestock feed, farm equipment and expertise once the two countries take steps toward lasting peace, along with U.S. help developing gold, silver, copper, zinc, iron ore, potash, natural gas and oil, and cooperation on ports. “East Africa has tremendous potential, with the benefit of limited influence from America’s adversaries, like China,” Baird told The Hill.

The bills come as fighting continues on the Ethiopia Eritrea border. Residents near Badme have described a night of drone and artillery strikes, after monitors said the two armies had massed near the town, and Tigray itself is divided, as Mereja Media’s explainer on who controls Tigray sets out. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front signed the Pretoria agreement with the federal government in 2022. Ethiopia has pressed its demand for access to the Red Sea since 2023, which Eritrea treats as a threat to its sovereignty.

Eritrean accounts on X were divided. “Eritrea is being approached as a sovereign partner, with opportunities in agriculture, minerals, technology and port infrastructure,” wrote one, adding: “Peace through mutual respect, not pressure.” Another asked why Washington did not hold Ethiopia’s prime minister accountable instead and accused it of continuing to drag Eritrea into the conflict. The Horn of Africa commentator who posts as hornafricanguy said the bills were meant to counter Chinese influence. Mereja Media found no public response from the Ethiopian or Eritrean governments by Friday evening.

Sources