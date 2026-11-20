ThetiMapping’s map of reported front lines around Badme and Sheraro, which have not been independently confirmed, in a file map (Source: @ThetiMapping)

Residents near Badme described drone strikes and heavy artillery fire through Wednesday night into Thursday, as Ethiopian and Eritrean forces kept building up along the border and neither army gave an account.

Two residents who spoke to Addis Standard by phone said the bombardment went on all night and that the explosions and artillery fire only died down later on Thursday morning. Frontlines.et, which logs strikes across Ethiopia, recorded residents’ reports of large explosions overnight on the northern outskirts of Badme that sounded like ammunition being hit. It had logged reported drone strikes and artillery shelling in and around Badme, Adi Awala and the Gemhalo axis on Tuesday, and earlier this month noted reports from some sources that Ethiopia’s army was carrying out a drone campaign around Badme.

Accounts supportive of the federal government went further. Addis Standard said such accounts claimed on Thursday morning that Ethiopian forces had carried out repeated air and drone strikes around Badme and destroyed stockpiled munitions, fighters and military and logistical supplies, presenting the operation as a response to what they said were preparations by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, Eritrea’s ruling party and other armed groups to launch a war against Ethiopia. Desye Ashenafi, a journalist aligned with the Tigray Peace Force, which fights on the government’s side, claimed on Facebook that a drone strike on Badme caused heavy casualties among Eritrean and TPLF forces and that troops were moving through nearby villages, Ethiopia Observer reported. One account on X, @ZolaMilan, posted early on Thursday that Badme “has fallen under the full control of the ENDF.” No other source Mereja Media found supported that claim, and Mereja Media could not verify any of the claims of losses.

Other users mocked the claims. Replying to an Ethiopian account that had promised breaking news from Badme, an account named Senait, @EriShekor, asked in Amharic whether the same people had not already announced that they had entered Badme, and how many Badmes there were. Neither the Ethiopian nor the Eritrean military had publicly described the overnight strikes by the time Addis Standard published on Thursday, and Mereja Media found no such statement by Thursday evening. In a security alert on Thursday evening, the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa said only that violence in Tigray continues in remote areas near the border with Eritrea and that the situation may change at any time.

A foreign diplomat in Addis Ababa with access to military intelligence told Addis Standard that Eritrean forces had significantly reinforced positions stretching from Shambiko to Gemhalo and Sembel, while Ethiopian deployments were concentrated around Geza Tegaru and the nearby Lama hamlets. “We were closely monitoring the heavy military buildup on both sides and anticipated that either a deliberate or miscalculated action would trigger clashes,” the diplomat said. ACLED, the conflict monitor, warned on Tuesday that the risk of a full military confrontation on the Badme front was now high, pointing to “significant troop deployments and sustained artillery exchanges,” and said Eritrea had moved “substantial troop reinforcements and heavy military hardware” to Gual Gemhalo and Sembel, two Eritrean villages near Badme, according to Ethiopia Observer.

The overnight reports follow Reuters’ account on Wednesday that the two armies have massed within striking distance of each other. A foreign security source also told AFP that there had been “intense clashes” around Badme the week before and that Ethiopian forces had reportedly “made an incursion into Eritrean territory before withdrawing.” Neither government answered AFP’s questions. ACLED has also said that Eritrean troops returned to Badme last week after pulling out in mid October, which Mereja Media has not independently verified.

On Friday morning, accounts on X, including @AfriSignalNews and others posting in Amharic and Tigrigna, claimed the Ethiopian army had made what they called a “strategic withdrawal” and that Eritrean troops had entered the town. Mereja Media could not verify the claims, and neither government had commented by Friday morning.

Civilians have been caught in the middle for a week. Residents told DW Amharic that a drone strike near Adi Hara on Monday wounded five people, while BBC Amharic counted four wounded in what appears to be the same strike on a truck near Biara, and families have fled toward Sheraro and Shire. A local official told BBC Amharic that about 1,233 people had been displaced to Sheraro. One widely shared post on X, from @neby_G, said the fighting had displaced tens of thousands of people; no aid agency or official has given a figure that large, and Mereja Media could not verify it.

The strikes followed a Nov 18 statement in which Eritrea’s government accused Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party of an expansionist agenda. The statement answered remarks by Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, the army chief, who in a Nov 13 address in Mekelle reportedly described Eritrean places including Dogali, Gundet and Adulis as historically belonging to Tigray or Ethiopia. Asmara called the remarks an “open violation of Eritrea’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Badme, a small town at the center of the old border dispute, was the main flashpoint of the 1998 to 2000 war between the two countries, which killed tens of thousands of people.

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