A FEWS NET map of crop conditions in Ethiopia in early October, in a file graphic (Source: FEWS NET)

A local assessment found 74,162 people in Ziquala district of Amhara’s Wag Hemra zone need emergency food aid after the rains failed, an official told DW Amharic, as residents said people and livestock are dying.

Worku Salih, who leads the early warning team at the Ziquala district agriculture office, told the broadcaster that the seed farmers had sown was lost entirely because no rain came, and that the figure came from an assessment of 15 kebeles. The district’s food security task force approved it and sent it to the zone, which passed it on to the regional government, he said. No support has arrived. People are waiting for the government to help, he said, and are already dying, along with their animals.

Residents described the worst season most of them can remember. Berhe Iyasu, a leader of one of the district’s kebeles, said the only drought like it was in 1977 in the Ethiopian calendar, the famine years of 1984 and 1985. Counting burials at churches, he said more than 30 people had died, deaths he suspects were caused by hunger and by malaria and other illness that follows it. Wude Gebreab said animals were dying where they grazed, that families were leaving their farms for the towns and that children were dying of hunger, three or four of them by her count.

Zenebe Mekuanint, from Eshewa in another kebele, said he had left his own village for the district town because there was nothing to eat. In all his years, he said, he had never seen people forced from their homes and pack animals dying in Hidar, the month that in a normal year falls in the harvest. Fentanesh Gedefaw, an agricultural expert at the district office, said the strain had driven some people to take their own lives, among them a mother of a large family who had been refused a loan, and that new mothers and married couples were among those worst affected this week.

Zone officials have said little so far. The head of the Wag Hemra office of the disaster risk management commission, whom DW Amharic identified only as Fithalesh, told the broadcaster that she was new to the post and did not have enough information on the drought. Mereja Media could not independently verify the number of deaths or their causes, and found no comment from the Amhara regional government or federal disaster officials on the Ziquala assessment.

The warnings from Wag Hemra are not new. Residents in other parts of the zone told DW Amharic at the start of the month that people had started dying of hunger as drought and years of war left families with no grain, and the famine early warning network FEWS NET has warned that drought and fighting could push parts of Tigray, Amhara and Afar into Emergency hunger from February. Residents of Alamata, in Raya, gave DW Amharic a similar account this week.

Sources