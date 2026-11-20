A road leading to Moyale on the Ethiopia Kenya border, in a 2015 file photo (Source: George Kaguangi / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Accounts on X reported sporadic gunfire in Moyale on Thursday, days after a reported ceasefire, as Islamic Relief said nearly 700,000 people have been displaced by a month of fighting in southern Ethiopia.

Somali Breaking News, a news account on X, said on Thursday that the ceasefire “reportedly collapsed this afternoon after renewed gunfire and attacks allegedly carried out by Oromo forces around 3:00 PM.” It said a planned meeting between the Somali and Oromo sides did not take place, that federal police “reportedly did not deploy as agreed,” and that Oromo forces “allegedly refused to withdraw from the tall buildings.” Bashir Hashi Yussuf, a Somali activist and journalist with more than 180,000 followers on X, wrote that “sporadic fighting is currently underway in the town of Moyale, and it appears that the ceasefire has failed.” Mereja Media found no account from the Oromo side of Thursday’s shooting, and could not confirm who fired, whether anyone was hurt, or whether the truce has broken down.

Earlier, voices from both communities had greeted the pause with relief. Ali Samire Sigad, who describes himself on X as a former deputy police commissioner of the Somali region and former head of its border affairs and conflict resolution bureau, welcomed “the ceasefire agreement reached the day before yesterday” but asked how violence could last for nearly a month in a country with such large federal and regional security structures “without an effective, timely and coordinated intervention capable of protecting civilians and preventing a humanitarian catastrophe.” The Oromo Legacy Leadership and Advocacy Association, a group based in the United States, said “the deployment of federal security forces and the reported start of dialogue are important steps towards restoring peace.” Bekele Jirata, writing in Afaan Oromo, said people were saying calm had returned after federal forces entered Moyale, and asked why they had not been sent earlier, before many people died and the town burned. Mereja Media has found no federal statement announcing a ceasefire or a deployment.

Islamic Relief, the British aid group, said on Thursday that about 329,000 people had been displaced from the Dawa zone of the Somali region and 359,798 across southern Oromia, and that about 50,000 had crossed into Kenya. Addis Standard put the combined figure at about 688,800. The group said the fighting began on October 22 between Somali and Oromo communities, with Moyale at its center, and has spread up to 300 kilometers from the town, burning homes, businesses and fuel stations. “This is a volatile conflict driven by two ethnic groups competing for land and wealth in the borders of Ethiopia,” said Kedir Musema Hameza, head of programs at Islamic Relief Ethiopia, who also said the group had reports from local sources “that fighting has stopped and UN teams are travelling to assess the condition of the displaced population and the damage.”

The numbers do not agree. Plan International said on Wednesday that about 60,000 people had crossed into northern Kenya since late October, while The Eastleigh Voice, reporting a European Union grant of 550,000 euros through UNHCR and the Kenya Red Cross, cited an estimate of 30,000. Ali Samire Sigad wrote that more than 67,000 people had reportedly been displaced, far below the aid group’s count. AFP, which carried the Islamic Relief figures, said clashes involving heavy weaponry had been reported in Moyale as recently as Monday. George Otim, Plan International’s Kenya country director, said: “One month on, the situation is not improving. Displacement and humanitarian needs continue to grow.”

Plan International said its Ethiopia office is ready to scale up in Borena zone, “although continued conflict and disrupted roads are limiting humanitarian access,” and cited the International Organization for Migration as finding that 71 percent of displaced households surveyed did not have enough to eat. The International Committee of the Red Cross said this week it stands ready to help in Moyale through the Ethiopian Red Cross.

The government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has not commented on the violence, AFP said. Getachew Reda, an adviser to the prime minister, denied in a television interview reported on Monday that Oromia and Somali regional forces were fighting each other in Moyale, while residents described heavy weapons fire and burning homes. Clashes along the boundary between the two regions have also flared near Mieso and in Afdem district, on the road and railway to Djibouti.

Sources