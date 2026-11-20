The Central Bank of Egypt in Cairo, in a 2009 file photo (Source: Ibrahim.ID / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0)

The IMF says it has reached a staff level agreement with Egypt that would release about $2.3 billion and close its $8 billion loan program, while pressing Cairo to make timely fuel price adjustments.

The agreement, announced on Wednesday, covers the eighth and final review of Egypt’s Extended Fund Facility and the third review of its Resilience and Sustainability Facility. If the IMF Executive Board approves it, Egypt would receive about $1.5 billion under the first arrangement and up to about $0.8 billion under the second, bringing total disbursements under the two programs to about $9.6 billion. The loan was agreed at $3 billion in December 2022 and enlarged to $8 billion in March 2024, and the arrangement expires on December 15. The Fund has not announced a board date.

Amine Mati, who led the IMF mission in Cairo, said that “the authorities’ successful implementation of their economic reform program and proactive response to the implications of the Middle East war have helped preserve macroeconomic stability and supported Egypt’s resilience in the face of a series of external shocks.” The Fund said the economy grew 5.1 percent in the fiscal year that ended in June, helped by a recovery in Suez Canal and petroleum activity, and that inflation, though still high, had been lower than expected. It welcomed the central bank’s 100 basis point rate increase in October.

The part of the statement that will be felt most in Egyptian homes is about fuel. The IMF asked the authorities to carry out the financial viability plan of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, including collecting money owed to it by public bodies and “ensuring timely fuel price adjustments to achieve cost recovery.” Egyptian outlets read that line as a call to raise prices again, and the news site Mazid summed it up as the Fund recommending that Egypt move fuel prices to cover their cost. The Fund also wants Egypt to cut its gross financing needs by 5 percent of GDP in the 2026/27 fiscal year, partly through the sale of state assets, and warned that high public debt remains a key weakness.

Some Egyptians are already looking past the program. Ziad Bahaa-Eldin, a former deputy prime minister and former minister of international cooperation, said on Lamees El Hadidy’s podcast this week that Egypt can manage without the Fund. “We can live without the International Monetary Fund. It is not our father,” he said, in a Mereja Media translation of his remarks as reported by Al Masry Al Youm. “We are the ones who called in the Fund. It was not an occupation.” He argued that the stability gained in recent years must now be followed by deeper reform in production, social protection and public services, and he said that selling state assets is not the answer to the debt. “There is no such thing as getting out of the debt hole,” he said. “Every country lives on debt.”

On X, some Egyptians were more bitter. Mohamed ElSherif, an Egyptian animal nutrition consultant, wrote that external debt stood at about $46 billion when the government began working with the IMF in 2016 and had risen to about $164.78 billion by the third quarter of the 2025/26 fiscal year. Mereja Media has not checked those figures against central bank data.

The IMF warned that the biggest risks to Egypt’s outlook come from the region, where an escalation of conflict could disrupt trade and investment and raise borrowing costs. Egypt has tied itself closely to the security of the Gulf, and its foreign minister said this month that Egypt had given Gulf states defensive support since the war began in February. The Houthis, whose attacks on shipping cut Suez Canal revenue, have kept up their attacks on Saudi Arabia, including an attack that Saudi Civil Defense says damaged a tower in Riyadh’s financial district this week.

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